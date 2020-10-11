Piketon storms back to stun Falcons

MINFORD — When it comes to playoff meetings between the two, the Piketon Redstreaks are no doubt the Minford Falcons’ proverbial kryptonite.

In their wild shootout on the Falcons’ home field to open the Division V Region 19 playoffs, the visiting Redstreaks overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to knock off Minford 53-51 — and earn their second postseason win in school history.

The Redstreaks and Falcons were both playoff eligible — as was every team which opted in to their opening-round postseason game — in the same year for the first time since 2012.

Interestingly enough, Piketon’s only other playoff win came during that same 2012 season — a 49-27 win on the very same field where the Redstreaks edged their hosts on Saturday night.

Piketon would outscore Minford 33-17 in the second half — with junior quarterback Levi Gullion as the catalyst during the run.

On the ground, Gullion toted the ball for a team-high 212 yards on 29 carries with five rushing touchdowns — none bigger than his 75-yard rush with 2:45 remaining in the game.

Junior running back John Burton converted the Redstreaks’ two-point try, giving Piketon a 53-44 advantage with less than three minutes to play.

The Falcons would get the game’s last score with 1:16 left — a three-yard run by senior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis which preempted an Adam Crank made-PAT, cutting Piketon’s lead to just two (53-51).

Through the air, Gullion completed 29-of-37 passes for a game-high 443 yards — throwing three passing scores and three interceptions.

In total, Gullion gained 655 yards from scrimmage and scored an eye-popping eight touchdowns.

For Minford, freshman running back Jeffrey Pica ran for 183 yards on 23 carries and a team-high four scores.

Vogelsong-Lewis ran two touchdowns of his own — on his 11 carries for 64 yards.

The left-handed signal caller also completed 10-of-25 passes for 119 yards through the air.

Piketon (3-3), following its second playoff win in school history, will travel to face Harvest Prep on Saturday (Oct. 17) — in week two of the Division V Region 19 playoffs with a spot in the regional quarterfinals on the line.

Minford (2-5) concludes its postseason run on a four-game losing skid, dating back to week four of the regular season, but is eligible to play additional regular-season contests if it elects to.

Piketon junior quarterback Levi Gullion (2) totaled over 600 yards on the ground and through the air, leading the Redstreaks to their second-ever playoff win over host Minford, 53-51.

Staff Report

