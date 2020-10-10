FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — October 9, 10

Regular season

Green 40, Federal Hocking 14

OHSAA State Playoffs — Opening Round

Valley 34, Johnstown Northridge 13 (Divison VI, Region 23)

Northwest 21, Portsmouth 20 (Division V, Region 19)

Piketon 53, Minford 51 (Division V, Region 19)

Portsmouth West 34, Chesapeake 14 (Division V, Region 19)

Symmes Valley 36, Southeastern 14 (Divsion VI, Region 23)

Oak Hill 42, Meigs 8 (Division V, Region 19)

Minford freshman Jeffrey Pica (1) scores an early touchdown in the Falcons’ home playoff game versus Piketon on Saturday night.