8 Scioto County tennis players head to districts

PORTSMOUTH — The list of girls tennis players from Scioto County which will continue competing in their season is now less than 10.

As a result of their performance during Tuesday and Wednesday’s Division II sectional tournament hosted at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University, eight Scioto County girls tennis players have earned the right to advance to the Division II Southeast-East District tournament.

Three Scioto County schools will be represented at the district tournament, including Wheelersburg, Minford and Notre Dame.

In both singles and doubles, the player or team to finish in the top-six of their respective fields punched their tickets to the district tournament.

Wheelersburg senior Maddie Gill — a three-time Division II state tournament qualifier in doubles— finished as the runner-up in the sectional championship match to South Point freshman Meredith Riley (6-0, 6-4).

Gill’s finish was the best of any Scioto County player during this year’s sectional tournament as the Lady Pirates senior needed to win four matches — including a rematch victory over Notre Dame’s Kathryn Nelson (6-0, 6-4) — to earn her place in the championship match versus Riley.

Nelson also clinched her place in next week’s Division II district tournament by placing fifth among all singles competitors, winning four matches in straight sets and dropping just the one match to Gill.

Nelson, a sophomore, defeated Logan Elm’s Ella Bennington (6-2, 6-2) to claim the Southeast’s fifth seed heading into the district tournament — as Bennington was seeded sixth.

Two Lady Pirates’ doubles teams earned their spot at the district tournament, finishing fourth and fifth respectively to move on.

Wheelersburg senior Payton Walker and junior Isabella Hamilton defeated Minford senior Kennedy Prater and sophomore Addyson Akers (2-6, 6-1, 6-3) in the fifth-place game to advance to the district tournament as a pair.

Walker and Hamilton fell to the eventual top-seeded doubles team for the district in the quarterfinals, Logan Elm’s Keller Clouse and Hope Akers, before rattling off back-to-back wins in the fifth-place bracket.

Akers and Prater won two tilts over doubles teams from Washington Court House and Ironton, before falling to Wheelersburg’s fourth-place duo of Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney — just ahead of the quarterfinals.

The Falcons’ doubles team bested a team from Vinton County to clinch their spot in the fifth-place match — and a spot in the district tournament.

Jolly and Janney indeed finished as the highest-seeded doubles team from Scioto County, despite falling in the third-place match to Circleville’s Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw.

The fourth-seeded Pirates duo earned their spot in the sectional semifinals by defeating Prater and Akers, a duo from Athens (7-5, 7-5), and a doubles team from Jackson (6-1, 6-4).

The Division II Southeast-East District tournament will be hosted at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University’s Dr. William E. Daehler Tennis Center on Wednesday (Oct. 14).

Notre Dame’s Kathryn Nelson qualified for the 2020 Division II girls district tennis tournament as a singles player from Wednesday’s sectional tournament, which was hosted at Shawnee State University and Portsmouth High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_IMG_2971.jpg Notre Dame’s Kathryn Nelson qualified for the 2020 Division II girls district tennis tournament as a singles player from Wednesday’s sectional tournament, which was hosted at Shawnee State University and Portsmouth High School. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Minford’s Kennedy Prater (left) and Addyson Akers (right) qualified for the 2020 Division II girls district tennis tournament as a doubles team from Wednesday’s sectional tournament, which was hosted at Shawnee State University and Portsmouth High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Minford-Girls-Tennis-_-Sectionals.jpg Minford’s Kennedy Prater (left) and Addyson Akers (right) qualified for the 2020 Division II girls district tennis tournament as a doubles team from Wednesday’s sectional tournament, which was hosted at Shawnee State University and Portsmouth High School. Submitted photo (Pictured L-R) Wheelersburg’s Maddie Gill, Payton Walker, Maegan Jolly, Emily Janney and Isabella Hamilton qualified for the 2020 Division II girls district tennis tournament from Wednesday’s sectional tournament, which was hosted at Shawnee State University and Portsmouth High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Burg-Girls-Tennis-_-Sectionals.jpg (Pictured L-R) Wheelersburg’s Maddie Gill, Payton Walker, Maegan Jolly, Emily Janney and Isabella Hamilton qualified for the 2020 Division II girls district tennis tournament from Wednesday’s sectional tournament, which was hosted at Shawnee State University and Portsmouth High School. Submitted photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

