FALL SCOREBOARD — October 7

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Huntington 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18)

ALMA — Timing is everything, and the Wheelersburg Pirates picked up a key non-league victory on Wednesday — just before the Division III Southeast District tournament seedings are announced on Sunday.

Wheelersburg won over host Huntington of the Scioto Valley Conference, capturing a four-set win in which it lost the opening game.

It was only the third set that the Pirates, now 15-1, have lost all season.

The other two were in their season split against South Webster, of which both matches went four games.

Against Huntington — which is battling injuries including Allison Basye being sidelined for the remainder of the regular season — the Pirates posted 17 kills and eight blocks from middle hitter Kylee Barney, 15 kills and 18 digs from outside hitter Emily Boggs, and 10 kills from middle hitter Ryleigh Meeker.

Lauren Jolly set for 43 assists, and amassed a dozen digs defensively.

Kiera Kennard, the Pirates’ libero, racked up 22 digs —while Kaylee Darnell dialed up for 17 digs, 19 service points and a pair of aces.

For Huntington, which fell to 11-6, Megan Steele paced all attackers with 25 kills — to complement 21 digs and 13 assists.

Katie Hirsch had 17 kills, 29 assists and 18 digs.

The Pirates played Oak Hill on Thursday in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II, and will host Chillicothe for another non-league affair on Saturday.

West 3, Eastern 1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19)

Peebles 3, New Boston 1 (16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20)

PEEBLES — The New Boston Lady Tigers suffered a four-set road loss at the hands of the Peebles Lady Indians on Wednesday in non-league play.

Leading the Lady Tigers was Shelby Easter, who finished with 14 kills and 10 digs; Dylan O’Rourke, who finished with four kills and six digs; and Jadelyn Lawson, who had a team-high 14 assists.

New Boston is back in action on Tuesday when it will host Notre Dame.

Symmes Valley 3, Rock Hill 1

Boys Soccer

New Boston 1, Peebles 0

NEW BOSTON — In their 1-0 home shutout win over Peebles on Wednesday, the New Boston Tigers claimed their fifth consecutive victory to improve to 6-6-1 — just ahead of the postseason.

Grady Jackson scored the game’s lone goal to give the Tigers the edge over the Indians, and thanks to an assist from brother Preston Jackson.

New Boston was back in action on Thursday at Wheelersburg in non-league play.

Chesapeake 5, Portsmouth 1