Mault bound for state

WILLIAMSPORT — Simply put, the crown at Crown Hill belongs to Wheelersburg High School senior Trevin Mault.

That’s because Mault, by firing a two-over-par 74 at the Crown Hill Golf Club on Wednesday, captured not only match medalist honors for the Division II Southeast District boys tournament —but qualified for next weekend’s Division II state tournament at Ohio State University.

Mault’s smooth 39 on the front followed by an even lower 35 on the back gave him his 74 — as he competed in the district tournament in all four seasons while at Wheelersburg.

Three years ago, and again last season plus this season, the Pirates qualified for the district meet as a team — as they finished fourth on Wednesday with a team score of 362.

But, while only the district team champion qualifies for the state tournament, so too does the top individual not on a state qualifying club —which is Mault.

He edged out Fairland senior Clayton Thomas for that top spot, as Thomas shot 77 —with a 38 and a 39.

Mault has improved in each of his four district meets, lowering his total from an 86 as a freshman to 84 as a sophomore to 81 as a junior.

Last year, his score was good for seventh-place overall, as there were an even 60 golfers which competed in that district competition.

There were 59 players on Wednesday.

Three Pirates were competing in their second district tournament —juniors Cooper McKenzie and Sean Little and sophomore Levi Kidd.

McKenzie tied for 21st with three others with a 91 (44-47), while Kidd carded a 101 (48-53) — and Little a pair of 56s for a 112.

Pirate freshman Brady Gill tied two others for 34th, and shot a 96 (50-46).

The Minford Falcons featured two individual qualifiers at Crown Hill —juniors Caleb Stockham and Reece Lauder.

Stockham had a 93 with a 46 on the front and a 47 on the back and was 26th, while Lauder tied for 52nd with a 53 and a 52 for an 18-hole 105.

Gallia Academy won the team championship with a 341, just nudging Ohio Valley Conference rival Fairland for that state tournament ticket.

Fairland’s 343 and Fairfield Union’s 344 were the next two team scores —ahead of the Pirates’ 362.

Chesapeake at 363 and Unioto at 366 just trailed Wheelersburg, as there were 10 total teams competing.

Landon Roberts of Fairland and Josh Tipton of Fairfield Union both shot 78s, as Laith Hamid (79) of Gallia Academy had the only other score below 80.

Mault will play in the Division II state golf tournament on Friday (Oct. 16) and Saturday (Oct. 17) of next week —at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

A complete list of results from the Division II Southeast District meet can be found at www.baumspage.com.

Wheelersburg senior Trevin Mault fired a 74 to capture match medalist honors at Wednesday’s Division II Southeast District boys golf tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club. Mault qualified for the Division II state tournament as a result. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Trevin-Mault.jpg Wheelersburg senior Trevin Mault fired a 74 to capture match medalist honors at Wednesday’s Division II Southeast District boys golf tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club. Mault qualified for the Division II state tournament as a result. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

‘Burg senior wins district golf title

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

