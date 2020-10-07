Lady Falcons duo competes at district

CIRCLEVILLE — Apparently, Mackenzie Koverman wasn’t the only Lady Falcon swinging golf clubs for the final time as a Minford High School senior student-athlete on Tuesday.

That’s because Koverman, who competed in the Division II Southeast District girls golf tournament at Pickaway Country Club, was joined by fellow senior teammate Annie Lawson.

In their final match as Lady Falcons, Lawson shot a 101 and Koverman a 105 — as Lawson finished 16th and Koverman 19th out of 36 total competitors.

Koverman, who fired a 56 on the front and a 49 on the back, qualified for Tuesday’s district meet —by securing the second of three individual qualifying spots at last Monday’s sectional tournament at Franklin Valley.

That’s where Lawson comes in, as Minford missed qualifying for the district meet as a team.

That third district qualifier was actually senior Lauren Bevins of Eastern, becoming the Lady Eagles’ first girls golf district participant in program history.

Bevins edged Lawson by a single stroke (99-100) at the sectional, but Lawson earned the first alternate spot to the district as a result.

Unfortunately for Bevins, due to a coronavirus contact circumstance, she was unable to play on Tuesday.

That did allow Lawson to compete, however, and she made the most of her second chance with a 45 on the front and a 56 on the back.

The Minford tandem was Scioto County’s only representatives to the girls golf district.

South Point’s Abbi Zornes, the first individual qualifier from Franklin Valley and that sectional’s medalist, did not finish her round.

Only one individual not on a qualifying club from the district meet moves on to the state tournament —and that is Meigs senior Caitlin Cotterill.

Cotterill, with a 41 on the front and a 44 on the back, carded an 85.

Westfall was the only team —per state qualifying stipulations —to advance, as the Mustangs captured the district championship with a team score of 376.

The next nearest fivesome was Sheridan with a 388, as Westfall junior Maddi Shoults was the match medalist with a smooth score of 72.

Minford senior Mackenzie Koverman attempts this putt on the sixth hole during last Monday's Division II girls golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Koverman and fellow Falcon senior Annie Lawson competed in Tuesday's Division II district tournament at Pickaway Country Club.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

