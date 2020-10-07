FALL SCOREBOARD — Tuesday, Oct. 6

Volleyball

Minford 3, Waverly 1 (23-25, 25-10, 27-25, 25-23)

MINFORD — During their “Volley For The Cure” night, the Minford Lady Falcons played host to visiting Waverly in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

In honoring Minford freshman Tad Coriell, who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the Lady Falcons stormed back from a 1-0 match deficit to defeat the Lady Tigers in four sets.

The school’s all-time kills leader — senior Ally Coriell — led Minford with a team-high 20 kills, while junior Macy Puckett totaled 10.

Puckett also played a key role defensively, adding a team-high 21 digs — edging senior Ezra Veach who had 13.

Coriell also added a team-high three blocks with freshman Katie Strickland having two.

Senior setter Livi Shonkwiler totaled a team-high 31 assists in the Minford win.

The Lady Falcons are back in action on Thursday when they will take on one-loss South Webster.

New Boston 3, Green 1 (25-24, 25-18, 24-26, 25-13)

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The New Boston Lady Tigers earned a road win over the Green Lady Bobcats on Tuesday — splitting the season series with Green after it earned a five-set win over the Lady Tigers inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium.

Shelby Easter had a team-high 22 kills and six blocks to lead New Boston, while Dylan O’Rourke had a team-high seven blocks and seven kills.

Kenzie Whitley aided defensively with a team-high eight digs, followed by Cadence Williams’ seven.

Jadelyn Lawson managed three serving aces and a team-high 27 assists to New Boston hitters in the four-set win.

New Boston did travel to Peebles on Wednesday in non-league play.

Portsmouth 3, South Point 2 (25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-3)

SOUTH POINT — Portsmouth and South Point played in a five-set thriller on Tuesday, a match that ended with the Lady Trojans besting the Lady Pointers 15-3 in the decisive fifth set.

Madison Perry and Sydney Tackett each totaled a team-high 13 kills in the win.

Kennedy Bowling was key on both sides of the net — adding nine kills and six blocks.

Olivia Ramey totaled a team-high 21 assists, as the Lady Trojans swept the season series versus the Lady Pointers.

Portsmouth is back in action on Thursday when it will host Chesapeake in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-22)

Eastern 3, Valley 1 (31-29, 25-19, 25-20)

Symmes Valley 3, East 1 (26-24, 25-20, 16-25, 25-14)

Clay at Western – ppd. to Wednesday, Oct. 14

South Webster at Oak Hill – ppd. to Saturday, Oct. 17

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 6, Northwest 1

WHEELERSBURG — Time marches on… and the Wheelersburg Pirates remain undefeated.

Behind another hat trick performance from Aaron Jolly and a trio of Pirate goals to go alongside it, Wheelersburg bested Northwest to improve to 12-0-0 through its first 12 games of the 2020 season.

Jolly — whose career goal-scoring total stands at 99 following the five-score win — scored goals at the 33:40 mark of the first half, the 22:25 mark of the second, and at the 6:37 mark of the second.

Jolly’s second goal and first of the second half was assisted by Nathan Sylvia, as well as an assist from Chris Shiepis on the game’s last score.

Logan Davis scored two first-half goals — one nine-and-a-half minutes in and another 33-and-a-half minutes in — both of which were assisted by Jolly.

Jacob Saxby scored at the 17-minute mark of the second half, via Jolly’s third and final assist, to make it 5-1 Pirates before their final score.

Minford 2, Waverly 1

MINFORD — Thanks to some late-game heroics, the Minford Falcons bested visiting Waverly 2-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys play.

Waverly’s Caleb Boyer scored the game’s first goal at the 3:41 mark of the first half to give the Tigers a 1-0 advantage.

Falcons junior Zane Miller then tied the game at the 24:11 mark of the first half on an unassisted goal.

Then, with just 3:40 left to play, Miller scored his second and final goal of the game — via a Skyler Knore assist to put the Falcons ahead 2-1 and seal the deal.

In total, Minford attempted 12 shots on goal, while Waverly attempted just three.

With the win, Minford improves to 7-2-2 — and will next travel to South Webster on Thursday in SOC II play.

Valley 4, South Webster 1

SOUTH WEBSTER — Valley earned a road victory over former Southern Ohio Conference Division I rival South Webster, besting the Jeeps 4-1 — and improving its record to 6-5-2 just ahead of postseason play.

South Webster junior Trae Zimmerman got the game’s scoring started in the eighth minute via a Sam Hanes assist, pushing the Jeeps in front 1-0 in the early stages.

Less than 10 minutes later, Valley’s Davey Petry scored the equalizer on an assist from sophomore Lucie Ashkettle.

The Jeeps and Indians would play to a draw for the remainder of the first half.

From there, however, it was all Indians.

Petry scored goals at the 14:11 and 23:31 marks of the second half — the first of which was unassisted and the second on an assist from J.R. Holbrook — pushing Valley ahead of its hosts 3-1.

Austin Sommers put a seal on the game with a goal in the 39th minute of the second half on an assist from Bryce Stuart.

Valley next travels to Clay in SOC I play on Thursday, while South Webster (4-6-3) next hosts Minford on the same day.

Ironton St. Joe 3, Clay 0

South Point 9, Portsmouth 1

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 7, Northwest 0

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates posted four first-half goals and three-second half goals en route to shutting out Northwest 7-0 on Tuesday.

With the win, the Lady Pirates raised their record to 10-3-1 —and 6-2-1 in the SOC.

The match marked Senior Night for Wheelersburg’s sole seniors Laney Eller and Ellie Kallner, who both scored two goals apiece in the opening half.

In the second half, Kallner completed her hat trick, as sophomore Annie Coriell and freshman Bella Miller managed markers as well.

Eller added three assists on the night, as Kallner and Grace Charles chipped in one assist apiece.

The Lady Pirates return home, and return to non-league action, on Saturday against Rock Hill.

Waverly 7, Minford 2

MINFORD — The Lady Falcons gave Waverly a strong test — but the top team in the Southern Ohio Conference race remains unbeaten in league play following its five-score win over Minford on Tuesday.

In fact, the Lady Tigers —after splitting the league championship with Wheelersburg last season —win it outright this year.

Waverly’s Zoiee Smith managed a trio of goals in the win, while Loren Moran had two.

Smith assisted on both of Moran’s goals, while Moran picked up an assist of her own on a Delani Teeters second-half goal.

Amelia Willis scored a second-half goal for the Lady Tigers of the unassisted variety.

Minford’s Haley Knore added to her single-season goal-scoring record as a Lady Falcon — scoring via a Kourtney Sherman assist at the 11:25 mark of the first half.

Minford’s Mychal Cron made it 4-2 Waverly just before the half at the 28:41 mark, as Bailey Howard had the assist.

Nevaeh Porter, the Lady Falcons’ goalkeeper, posted a hefty 21 saves — as Waverly outshot the Lady Falcons 33-10.

Minford is back in action on Monday when it will travel to face Ironton St. Joe.

The Minford High School varsity volleyball team wore purple shirts and held signs that say #TadTough in support of Minford freshman Tad Coriell, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, during its "Volley for The Cure" night. The Lady Falcons earned a four-set victory over visiting Waverly, honoring Coriell and head coach Rachael Stapleton in the win.

Staff Report

