Knox collects second straight MSC Golfer of the Week award

Behind another standout effort that resulted in Medalist honors at the Mount Vernon Nazarene Fall Invitational, Shawnee State junior BJ Knox was able to collect his second consecutive Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week honor Monday afternoon, as announced by conference officials.

Knox, who won MSC Golfer of the Week honors after shooting a 54-hole round of 220 (four-over par) at Grande Golf Course in the Bill Bockwitz Spring Arbor University Fall Classic Sept. 21 and 22, repeated the feat after playing arguably the best tournament of his college career Saturday.

Knox, who posted an outstanding five-under 139 for the tournament, got out to a roaring start by shooting a four-under 68 to begin play at Chapel Hill Golf Course in Mount Vernon — the best round of his collegiate career and the best round of any Shawnee State golfer during the season. Knox closed the book on the outstanding 36-hole performance with a one-under 71 in the final 18 holes to close out the one-day event.

In collecting the victory, Knox bested the play of NCAA Division II Ohio Dominican golfer and runner-up Ben Herman by two strokes, and beat every other golfer in the field by at least eight strokes or more en route to the victory. He matched teammate Elijah McCarty for two tournament medalist honors with the triumph.

With Saturday’s effort, Knox has shot a 79 or better in every collegiate round in his career with Shawnee State and extended his 79 or better streak to 26 consecutive rounds. He has also finished inside the top-20 in 12 of the 13 tournaments that he’s played in during his career with SSU.

Monday’s MSC Golfer of the Week Award for Knox also gives the junior three such honors for his career. The only players who have won more in MSC history, since the award has been given out, are Lindsey Wilson’s Callum Blinkhorn (12-time winner) and former Cumberland (Tenn.) golfer Nick Henderson (four-time winner).

