De Lange repeats as MSC Offensive Player of the Week

Behind his second hat trick in as many games to begin the 2020-21 men’s soccer campaign, Shawnee State junior forward Kevin de Lange was able to collect his second Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week Award and the fourth MSC Player of the Week honor of his career, as announced by conference officials Monday afternoon.

de Lange, who put together his second hat trick in as many games against Ohio Christian, scored goals in the 38th, 44th, and 66th minutes of action to help SSU gain control of the match in a 6-0 victory over the Trailblazers. de Lange also was credited with a 74th-minute assist to Joao Toledo to round out the scoring. Shawnee State outshot Ohio Christian 39-5 in the victory.

In notching his hat trick, de Lange officially passed Joseph Webster for second-place all-time in SSU history in both goals and points, with 36 blasts and 88 points to his name. He trails only Jeff Suter, who has the all-time records of 42 goals and 111 points, on the all-time leaderboard.

With his fourth MSC Offensive Player of the Week Award of his career, de Lange, a two-time Second-Team All-MSC honoree and the 2018 MSC Offensive Player of the Year, now holds the most MSC Offensive Player of the Week Awards for any player in the conference dating back to his freshman season. He broke a tie with Cumberlands (Ky.)’s Marvin van der Made, who graduated last fall, for the most MSC Offensive POW’s since that time.

Other than Lindsey Wilson’s Aleksi Pahkasalo, who won MSC Offensive Player of the Week honors nine times in a career that spanned from 2013 to 2016, no other player has won the award more than de Lange has. de Lange has also continued to maintain academic excellence as evidenced by his 3.98 GPA in business administration and his First-Team CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-American honors in 2019.

