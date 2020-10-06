SSU Fall Bear Run goes virtual

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will hold its annual Fall Bear Run in a virtual format beginning on Saturday, Oct. 17 and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Held on Shawnee State’s campus since the fall of 1995, the Bear Run is a bi-annual 5K run/walk open to the campus and surrounding communities.

Registration for all racers is $20 and includes the Fall Bear Run t-shirt, racing bib and participant medal.

Online registration is available at shawnee.edu/bear-run.

All race materials will be available for pickup in the Morris University Center on campus beginning on Monday, Oct. 12, or participants can choose to have their packets mailed to their home address.

Proceeds from this year’s Bear Run will benefit the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship Fund.

The virtual Fall Bear Run will be the first time the university has offered the race in an online format.

Participants have the option to complete the 5K race anywhere they would like or they can use the traditional Shawnee State Bear Run course, which will be marked throughout the time period.

Racers can record their times using Google Maps to upload onto the race website.

The traditional Shawnee State Bear Run course begins on Third Street by the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, before traveling through campus and along the Portsmouth Ohio Floodwall Murals and the Ohio River. The course then circles back to finish on Third Street again by the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

Online registration for the virtual Fall Bear Run is available until Sunday, Oct. 11.

For more information, please visit the race website at shawnee.edu/bear-run or contact Kara Stump at kbobo-stump@shawnee.edu or by calling (740) 351-3081.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.