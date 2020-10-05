Eagles end Green’s season with loss

BEAVER — The Green Bobcats’ 2020 football season came to an end on Friday night —as the Bobcats went winless with a 40-6 loss at Eastern.

The Bobcats, which opted out of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division VII state playoffs, lost all six of its games in this shortened season.

Five of those were in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I, as they scored just 28 points all year.

The final six came on a touchdown in which the squad’s sole senior —Ethan Huffman —hauled in a 45-yard pass from freshman Derek Salyers.

That was with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Otherwise, it was all Eastern —which went 5-1 and 4-1 in the SOC I.

The Eagles, which have an opening-round bye in the Division VII Region 27 playoffs, only lost at Division V and SOC I champion Northwest (5-0 SOC I).

Against Green, Eastern quarterback Wyatt Hines had 116 yards on six rushes, and completed 4-of-7 passes for 77 yards with two touchdowns.

One of those was a 33-yard strike to Abe McBee, as Logan Clemmons collected three total touchdowns, including the other from Hines.

Clemmons carried three times and scored twice, and finished with 47 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards —as Dillion Mattox muscled for 71 rushing yards and a pair of scores on only seven attempts.

