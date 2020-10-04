FALL SCOREBOARD — October 3

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, North Adams 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-12)

SEAMAN — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates hit the road on Saturday — besting their host North Adams by at least nine points in each of their three sets.

Coach Allen Perry’s group improved their record to 13-1 following their win over the Lady Green Devils, which fell to 13-4 in defeat.

Kylee Barney finished with a team-high 11 kills and team-high six blocks in the win, with Ryleigh Meeker adding eight kills and three blocks of her own.

Kaylee Darnell managed double digits in three statistical categories, totaling 10 kills, 11 digs and 11 points from the service line.

Lauren Jolly had a team-high 28 assists, 13 digs and three blocks in her active role, while Kiera Kennard had 11 digs and two ace serves.

Lyndsay Heimbach had three ace serves — to go along with 10 digs and a team-high 14 service points.

Wheelersburg will be in action next on Tuesday when it hosts the Northwest Lady Mohawks in a key Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup.

Boys Soccer

New Boston 3, West 0

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Behind a shutout performance in goal by the Tigers’ defense and goalkeeper Brady Voiers, as well as a trio of New Boston goals, the New Boston Tigers earned a non-league road win over West on Saturday.

Levi Bowman scored New Boston’s first goal with 37:13 remaining in the first half via a Preston Jackson assist.

Jackson also assisted on another Tigers’ goal less than five minutes later, with 32:57 remaining in the half — this time to senior Tanner Voiers to make it 2-0.

Tanner Voiers scored the game’s final goal with 8:39 left in the second half via a penalty kick.

The Tigers (5-6-1) will host Peebles on Wednesday in non-league play, before concluding their regular season with road trips to face Wheelersburg and Zane Trace.

Lynchburg-Clay 2, South Webster 1

St. Joe 7, Fairland 0

Alexander 6, Valley 0

Girls Soccer

Minford 7, West 0

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Just as been the case nearly all regular season, Minford’s Haley Knore couldn’t be stopped from finding the back of the net in the Lady Falcons’ 7-0 road win over West in SOC II play.

With just four games left in Minford’s regular-season schedule, Knore — the talented goal-scoring sophomore — broke the Lady Falcons’ single-season goal scoring record, setting a new mark of 29 goals through their 6-4-2 start.

With her five-goal performance in their win over West, Knore broke the previous record of 28 — a mark set by Cindi Hay during the 2003 season.

Knore connected on two first-half goals to give Minford a two-score lead at the break — one at the 36:22 mark on an assist by Mychal Cron and another at the 29:53 mark on an assist by Sarah Lewis.

Lewis assisted Knore’s third goal at the 35:42 mark of the second half to push the Lady Falcons ahead by three.

Cron managed another assist, this time on a corner kick to Bailey Howard, who scored only a minute and 40 seconds later.

Autumn Picklesimer assisted Knore with 17:08 to play to push the Lady Falcons ahead 5-0.

Knore scored via a penalty kick with 9:14 to play to break the 17-year standing record, while Cron delivered a penalty-kick score with 8:20 to play to end Minford’s scoring barrage.

Minford’s Neveah Porter had two saves on two West shots on goal.

Minford will conclude its regular season with home games against Waverly and Jackson and road trips to face Wheelersburg and Ironton St. Joe.

Ironton St. Joe 3, Fairland 1