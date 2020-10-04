Tigers roll Oaks, take SOC II

WAVERLY — When you’re drop-kicking —and making —extra-point attempts, chances are it’s your night.

And, for the Waverly Tigers, it’s your season.

That’s because the Tigers, which scored at least 14 points in each of the opening three quarters while allowing only eight points in each of the middle two periods, put the finishing touches on an outright Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship on Friday night.

The Tigers staked a 14-0 lead, then erupted for 42 combined points in quarters two and three, en route to a 63-16 steamrolling of the Oak Hill Oaks inside Waverly’s Raidiger Field.

The Tigers, after the Oaks’ early second-stanza touchdown to get within 14-8, went off for 35 unanswered points — and officially stamped their first undefeated regular season and SOC II title since 2006.

Waverly went 6-0 in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign —and 5-0 in the division, highlighted by its memorable 36-35 overtime triumph over visiting Wheelersburg to dethrone the six-time defending Division II champion.

The Tigers also snapped the Pirates’ 28-game league winning streak in the process.

The Oaks, meanwhile, ended up at 2-4 —and 2-3 in only their second season in the SOC II.

Waverly scored nine touchdowns, as Ben Flanders finished a perfect 9-of-9 on extra-point attempts —with one of those being an extremely rare dropkick, which has become a lost art in football and almost extinct as the dinosaur.

But, it was all about Tigers on Friday night.

Haydn’ Shanks completed 21-of-25 passes for five touchdowns and 279 yards —with Will Futhey catching two of those for 17 and 35 yards, as Zeke Brown had a pair of seven-yard TD receptions.

Phoenix Wolf was on the receiving end of a 9-yard Shanks TD toss, which actually made it 49-8 with seven-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter and following Flanders’ seventh PAT.

Wade Futhey was instrumental in the Tigers’ final two touchdowns —an 80-yard bomb to Mark Stulley with eight seconds remaining in the third frame and his own 12-yard run with eight minutes to play.

The Tigers amassed 451 yards of total offense to Oak Hill’s 224, and threw for 359 yards while adding another 92 on the ground.

And, that was with only 16 minutes worth of possession time —and despite the run-oriented Oaks amounting 189 rushing yards.

Oak Hill had three punts however, and lost a fumble.

Shanks spread the wealth to five receivers —Wolf (six receptions for 77 yards), Will Futhey (five for 90), Penn Morrison (five for 58), Brown (four for 44) and Jaxon Poe (one for 10).

Poe, who scored on first-half dives of one and two yards, posted team-highs in yards (50) and attempts (eight).

The Oaks’ only touchdowns were a four-yard second-quarter run by Alex Firpo and a 19-yard third-frame sprint by Conor Dickens.

Firpo, who paced the Oaks with 71 yards on 17 carries, ran in the two two-point conversion runs.

While Waverly will have a first-round bye in the Division IV Region 16 playoffs, Oak Hill hosts a first-round Division V Region 19 duel with Meigs.

