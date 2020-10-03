Pirates power past West: Now 5-1 ahead of playoffs

WEST PORTSMOUTH — A pair of fourth-quarter scores helped the Wheelersburg Pirates maintain and extend their lead in their 28-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division II road victory over West on Friday night .

The Pirates (5-1) conclude their 2020 regular season on a two-game winning streak, and in second-place in the SOC II standings.

West (3-3) finishes at the .500 mark heading into the postseason — with a 2-3 record in league play following wins versus Valley and Oak Hill.

Wheelersburg’s defense was the story in their shutout over the Senators, limiting their hosts to just 91 total yards of offense and three first downs.

In total, Wheelersburg outgained West 385-91 — with 199 of its yards coming on the ground and the rest through the air.

Pirates senior quarterback Jake Gregg connected with senior receiver Matthew Miller for the game’s first score — a 29-yard toss with 8:38 left in the first period to put Wheelersburg ahead 7-0 following Braxton Sammons’ first of two made PATs.

Sammons then booted two second-quarter field goals — one from 28 yards out and another from 38 to give the Pirates a 13-0 lead at the halftime break.

Derrick Lattimore broke free for a 66-yard touchdown rush with 11:08 in the fourth quarter to make it a three-possession game.

Kenny Sanderlin then converted the two-point conversion run, making it 21-0 Wheelersburg.

The Pirates weren’t done scoring there, however, as Sanderlin punched it in from four yards out with 4:08 left to make it 28-0 following Sammons’ second extra point.

West will now prepare for its home playoff game to open the Division V, Region 19 playoffs — a home game versus Chesapeake.

It will mark the first time the Senators have met the Panthers since their week-five meeting in the 2013 regular season — a 42-0 road win for West.

Chesapeake will travel to ‘The Rock’ on Saturday (Oct. 10) for a 7 p.m. kickoff with the Senators.

Wheelersburg earned a first-round bye in the Division V, Region 19 seeding — and will meet the winner of West and Chesapeake on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Ed Miller Stadium for its first postseason game.

Wheelersburg kicker Braxton Sammons nailed two field goals and was two-for-two in extra-point tries during the Pirates’ 28-0 road win over West in SOC II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Sammons-_-Burg-West.jpg Wheelersburg kicker Braxton Sammons nailed two field goals and was two-for-two in extra-point tries during the Pirates’ 28-0 road win over West in SOC II play. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of burgsports.com Wheelersburg senior Matthew Miller caught four passes for a team-high 119 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ 28-0 road win over West in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Matthew-Miller-_-Burg-West-Shupert.jpeg Wheelersburg senior Matthew Miller caught four passes for a team-high 119 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ 28-0 road win over West in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

Now 5-1 ahead of playoffs