Week Six Football Scoreboard — October 2
Wheelersburg 28, West 0
Valley 15, Minford 14
Waverly 63, Oak Hill 16
Eastern 40, Green 6
Northwest 10, Symmes Valley 8
Gallia Academy 18, Portsmouth 12 (OT)
Coal Grove 42, Chesapeake 35
Ironton 33, Cincinnati Sycamore 11
Fairland 42, Rock Hill 6
Piketon 48, Huntington 6
Greenup County (Ky.) 21, Montgomery County (Ky.) 14 (OT)
East at Notre Dame — postponed
South Point at Ironton — postponed
Northwest and Symmes Valley met in Willow Wood on Friday for a Southern Ohio Conference Division I showdown.