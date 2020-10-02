Week Six Football Scoreboard — October 2

Wheelersburg 28, West 0

Valley 15, Minford 14

Waverly 63, Oak Hill 16

Eastern 40, Green 6

Northwest 10, Symmes Valley 8

Gallia Academy 18, Portsmouth 12 (OT)

Coal Grove 42, Chesapeake 35

Ironton 33, Cincinnati Sycamore 11

Fairland 42, Rock Hill 6

Piketon 48, Huntington 6

Greenup County (Ky.) 21, Montgomery County (Ky.) 14 (OT)

East at Notre Dame — postponed

South Point at Ironton — postponed

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_BWW_logo-2-1.jpeg

Northwest and Symmes Valley met in Willow Wood on Friday for a Southern Ohio Conference Division I showdown.