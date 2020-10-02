Fall Scoreboard — October 1

Volleyball

Northwest 3, Valley 0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-9)

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks hosted the Valley Lady Indians as part of their annual “Spike Out Cancer” match on Thursday in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

The Lady Mohawks defeated the Lady Indians in straight sets to improve their record to 15-2.

Haidyn Wamsley and Audrey Knittel led the way for Northwest at the net — Wamsley totaling a team-high 11 kills and three blocks and Knittel finishing with eight kills.

Setter Reagan Lewis was the Lady Mohawks’ main ball-handler, totaling 26 assists and three ace serves.

Ava Jenkins finished with six ace serves and six digs in the win.

Valerie Copas had four kills and four digs, while Lydia Emmons had a team-high 10 digs with one ace serve.

Kloe Montgomery and Tayler Butler each had one kill apiece.

Northwest will travel to Wheelersburg on Tuesday for an important SOC II match.

Coal Grove 3, Portsmouth 2 (22-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 15-9)

PORTSMOUTH — It took five sets, but the Coal Grove Lady Hornets emerged victorious over the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday.

Leading the way for the Lady Trojans was Maddie Perry, who had 14 kills, and Sydney Tackett, who had 13.

Olivia Ramey totaled 10 assists, while Curbee Morris finished with nine.

Portsmouth will travel to South Point seeking an OVC win on Tuesday.

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 7, Waverly 0

WAVERLY — The Wheelersburg Pirates continued their unbeaten march in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play with a road win over Waverly — improving their perfect start to 11-0-0.

The Pirates managed six of their seven goals in the first half of Thursday’s triumph, with senior and SOC II Player of the Year frontrunner Aaron Jolly adding another hat trick to his resumé.

In fact, Jolly’s three goals came in back-to-back-to-back succession — as Wheelersburg supplanted its early lead.

At the 6:05, 12:28 and 18:20 minute-marks of the first half, Jolly found the back of the net.

Jolly’s second goal was assisted by Jackson Schwamburger, with his third being assisted by Jacob Saxby.

The flurry of goals from the Pirates’ senior was preceded by the game’s first score — a Max Hagans goal just 2:16 into the first half on an assist by Lane Jordan — and a Schwamburger goal just five minutes in.

Nathan Sylvia scored the last goal of the half to give Wheelersburg a 6-0 lead at the break — a score in the 22nd minute on an assist by Jolly.

Braxton Sammons scored via a free kick with just 12:17 remaining, putting icing on the cake for their 11th win in as many tries in this campaign.

Wheelersburg will host Northwest on Tuesday night in SOC II play.

Minford 1, West 1

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Neither team managed a first-half goal — but did in the second, as the Minford Falcons and West Senators played to a 1-1 draw in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

With 15:13 remaining, Portsmouth West drew a penalty kick after a Minford player was called for a handball inside the penalty box.

Senators senior Caleb Hazelbaker scored on the attempt — and made it 1-0 Senators with less than a quarter of the game to play.

Just over two minutes later, Minford junior Zane Miller scored at the 13:04 mark to even things up — and thanks to an assist from Adam Crank.

Minford finished with nine shots on goal while West had just two.

West will host New Boston on Saturday in non-league play, while Minford is back in action on Tuesday when it will host Waverly.

Valley 9, West Union 2

WEST UNION — Valley traveled to West Union for a non-league match on Thursday, defeating its hosts by seven goals to improve to 5-4-2.

Austin Sommers tallied four goals to lead the Indians in scoring, with five Indians scoring one apiece to reach their total of nine.

Chase Ruby, A.J. Johnson, J.R. Holbrook, Lucie Ashkettle and Colt Buckle each found the back of the net in the win — while Valley’s defense and senior goalkeeper Wesley Holbrook surrendered just two.

Valley travels to Alexander on Saturday in non-league play.

Clay 3, Peebles 3

ROSEMOUNT — The Clay Panthers, on Senior Night for 13 seniors, played the visiting Peebles Indians to a 3-3 tie in a non-league tilt on Thursday.

For Clay, Shaden Malone manged two goals off a pair of Jaymes Jones assists —as Clay Cottle collected the other Panther point on an assist by Evan Woods.

For Malone, the SOC I’s leading scorer, those were his 12th and 13th goals on the season —part of 29 total points overall.

Noah Wright made 14 saves for the Panthers against Peebles, as the senior goalkeeper came up with a key penalty-kick stop.

All five of the aforementioned Panther players are senior starters.

The tie left the Panthers with a 4-5-3 record, as they are 1-2-1 in the SOC I.

They conclude their conference schedule this coming week —with a trek to Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday and another home bout against Valley next Thursday.

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 3, Waverly 3