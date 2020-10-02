Pirates’ Gill wins SOC singles title, POY honors: All Notre Dame doubles championship

PORTSMOUTH — For the first time in her high school tennis career, Wheelersburg’s Maddie Gill won a Southern Ohio Conference championship while competing as a singles player.

Indeed, the Pirates’ senior is no stranger to claiming SOC titles — winning league championships with former doubles partner Kaitlyn Sommer in each of her first three years.

As her performance showed in her run to winning the 2020 SOC singles title in her senior season, there is in fact a first time for everything.

Gill’s tournament run concluded on Thursday with a straight sets (6-0, 6-0) win over Notre Dame’s Katherine Nelson.

The senior Pirate earned a first-round bye in the official bracket seeding before defeating Waverly’s Greenlee Thacker in her first match.

From there, Gill defeated Minford sophomore Addyson Akers (6-0, 6-0) in the semifinals, before facing and defeating Nelson in Thursday’s championship.

Each of Akers, Nelson, Gill and Minford senior Kennedy Prater were named to the all-SOC singles team, while Gill earned league Player of the Year honors.

In the SOC doubles tournament, it was an all-Notre Dame affair — as two Lady Titan teams clinched their spot in the tournament championship.

With wins over Wheelersburg’s Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney (7-5, 6-2) and Waverly’s Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Linn (6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1), ND’s doubles duo of Isabel Cassidy and Ashley Holtgrewe finished as the top team in their half of the bracket.

Cassidy was named an all-SOC singles player during her junior season, as well as her senior season this year alongside Holtgrewe.

In the championship match, which is scheduled to be played at a later date, Cassidy and Holtgrewe will face teammates Savanah Holtgrewe and Mollie Creech.

Unlike their Lady Titan teammates, Creech and the younger Holtgrewe needed to win three matches to reach the doubles championship — and in fact did just that.

In their first match, Creech and Holtgrewe defeated Valley’s Anna Marie Elliot and Tracy Lewis (6-2, 4-6, 10-7) in three sets to advance to the quarterfinals.

Once there, Holtgrewe and Creech defeated Minford’s Livie Amato and Kaylee Kinney (6-0, 6-1), before besting Wheelersburg’s Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton (7-5, 6-4, 2-6) in the semifinals.

The Division II sectionals for the Southeast District will take place at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University’s Dr. William E. Daehler Tennis Center — beginning Tuesday and concluding Wednesday.

Singles — First Round

Greenlee Thacker, Waverly d. Charlee Lansing, Notre Dame (7-5, 5-7, 10-5)

Maria Nolan, Wheelersburg d. Emma Bellaw, Waverly (6-0, 6-0)

Addyson Akers, Minford d. Kelsey Tackett, Valley (6-1, 6-1)

Miranda Johnson, Minford d. Marli Holderness, Waverly (6-4, 3-6, 10-5)

Katherine Nelson, Notre Dame d. Rylee Johnson, Valley (6-0, 6-1)

Viv Wheeler, Notre Dame d. Anna Stevens, Valley (6-0, 6-0)

Kennedy Prater, Minford d. Serena Kataria, Wheelersburg (6-4, 6-2)

Singles — Quarterfinals

Maddie Gill, Wheelersburg d. Greenlee Thacker, Waverly (6-0, 6-0)

Addyson Akers, Minford d. Maria Nolan, Wheelersburg (7-6, 4-6, 6-1)

Katherine Nelson, Notre Dame d. Miranda Johnson, Minford (6-1, 6-0)

Kennedy Prater, Minford d. Viv Wheeler, Notre Dame (6-4, 7-5)

Singles — Semifinals

Maddie Gill, Wheelersburg d. Addyson Akers, Minford (6-0, 6-0)

Katherine Nelson, Notre Dame d. Kennedy Prater, Minford (6-4, 7-6 (7-2))

Singles — Finals

Maddie Gill, Wheelersburg d. Katherine Nelson, Notre Dame (6-0, 6-0)

Doubles — First Round

Brooklyn Jarrell and Isabella Fitch, Minford d. Emma Gahm and Kellyn Mollette, Valley (3-6, 6-4, 10-8)

Mollie Creech and Savanah Holtgrewe, Notre Dame d. Anna Marie Elliot and Tracy Lewis, Valley (6-2, 4-6, 10-7)

Doubles — Quarterfinals

Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Linn, Waverly d. Brooklyn Jarrell and Isabella Fitch, Minford (6-1, 6-1)

Isabel Cassidy and Ashley Holtgrewe, Notre Dame d. Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney, Wheelersburg (7-5, 6-2)

Mollie Creech and Savanah Holtgrewe, Notre Dame d. Livie Amato and Kaylee Kinney, Minford (6-0, 6-1)

Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton, Wheelersburg d. Sophie Thomas and Madison Davis, Waverly (6-4, 7-5)

Doubles — Semifinals

Isabel Cassidy and Ashley Holtgrewe, Notre Dame d. Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Linn, Waverly (6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1)

Mollie Creech and Savanah Holtgrewe, Notre Dame d. Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton, Wheelersburg (7-5, 6-4, 2-6)

Pictured (L-R): Notre Dame's Isabel Cassidy, Ashley Holtgrewe, Savanah Holtgrewe and Mollie Creech were named to the all-Southern Ohio Conference doubles team. Presenting the award (far right) was SOC secretary/treasurer Dave Stamm. Pictured (L-R): Minford's Addyson Akers, Minford's Kennedy Prater, Notre Dame's Katherine Nelson and Wheelersburg's Maddie Gill were named to the all-Southern Ohio Conference singles team. Notre Dame's Katherine Nelson was the Southern Ohio Conference's singles runner-up at Shawnee State University's Dr. William E. Daehler Tennis Center. Wheelersburg's Maddie Gill won the Southern Ohio Conference's singles championship and Player of the Year honors on Thursday at Shawnee State University's Dr. William E. Daehler Tennis Center.

All Notre Dame doubles championship