FALL SCOREBOARD — September 30th

Volleyball

West 3, Minford 2 (21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13)

WEST PORTSMOUTH — West earned its third win in as many days while exacting revenge against visiting Minford in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

The Lady Senators fell to the Lady Falcons in five sets earlier this season in Minford, before flipping the script in their second meeting of the season on Wednesday — winning in five sets themselves.

Maelynn Howell led West with a team-high 16 kills, while Emily Moore and Haley Coleman tallied 12 and 10 kills, respectively.

Emma Sayre was a staple in the Lady Senators’ defense, recording a team-high 30 digs.

West improves to 9-6 with the win, and will travel to Eastern next Wednesday in SOC II play.

Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-18)

WHEELERSBURG — Wheelersburg defeated Valley in an SOC II makeup match on its home court.

With the win, the Lady Pirates improve their record to 12-1 through their first 13 contests.

They remain tied with South Webster in the loss column atop the SOC II —now at 9-1.

Kylee Barney led Wheelersburg offensively with a team-high 17 kills and four blocks, while setter Lauren Jolly had a team-high 34 assists.

Wheelersburg’s SOC II match scheduled at Waverly on Thursday has been postponed — and has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 10.

Northwest 3, West Union 0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-17)

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks improved to 14-2 following their three-set home win over West Union on Wednesday in non-league play.

Leading the Lady Mohawks in the victory was Haidyn Wamsley, who had nine kills and eight ace serves, and Audrey Knittel, who had six kills and four ace serves.

Reagan Lewis had four ace serves of her own — to go along with her team-high 26 assists.

Ava Jenkins finished with six ace serves and 12 digs, while Valerie Copas and Kloe Montgomery each had four kills.

Tayler Butler totaled two kills and two digs, as Abby Springs had one kill and one dig.

Northwest was set to host Valley on Thursday in SOC II play.

Portsmouth at Notre Dame — postponed

Girls Soccer

St. Joseph 4, Northwest 2

Minford at West — postponed to Saturday, Oct. 3