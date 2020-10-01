2 Jeeps advance to D-III district

JACKSON — They say that two out of three isn’t bad, but two out of five will have to work for the South Webster Jeeps.

That’s because the Jeeps, fielding four juniors and a sophomore, just missed qualifying for the Division III boys golf district tournament as a team —but two of their members are advancing on as individuals.

Cam Carpenter with a 94 and Gavin Baker with a 96 earned two of the five individual qualifying spots to Monday’s district meet — after the Jeeps finished sixth out of 10 teams as part of Wednesday’s sectional tournament at sun-soaked Franklin Valley Golf Club.

That’s correct, as it was two of five two ways for South Webster.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying club punched their tickets to The Elks — the traditional site of the district tournament, and of which would benefit the Jeeps.

But only Carpenter and Baker — both juniors — moved on, as South Webster with a team score of 398 was a mere two strokes behind Coal Grove (396), which grabbed the fifth and final coveted qualifying spot.

Actually, the fourth thru seventh-place scores were all extremely close — as only nine shots separated fourth-place Waterford (395), Coal Grove (396), South Webster (398) and seventh-place Ironton St. Joseph (404).

The top four squads all represented the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, as Belpre (355) was the team champion with Southern (377) squeaking by Federal Hocking (378) for the runner-up spot —and with Waterford (395) in fourth.

Rounding out the team scores were Pike Eastern with a 462, Trimble with a 499 and Miller with a 531.

Only Trimble of the 10 teams did not field the full five players.

The Jeeps, at least, which will all return next season got an excellent look at the Franklin Valley layout —with its hills and valleys defining the first dozen holes as the flat ninth hole is an exception.

The final say six holes are back-and-forth and flat.

Carpenter’s 94 included a 42 on the front and a 52 on the back, as Baker carded a 44 on the front and a 52 on the back for his 96.

Sophomore Riley Burnett followed with a 101 (48-53), junior Brady Blizzard shot a 107 (54-53), and junior Jonah Martin did not finish.

The Green Bobcats had one golfer compete —senior Josh Hammonds who was 27th out of 52 golfers with a 103 (45-58).

Mason Jackson of Federal Hocking, with a 10-over-par 81 (37-44), was the match medalist —bolstered by his 37 score on the front.

Carpenter and Baker, who claimed the third and fourth qualifying spots respectively, finished tied for 11th and 14th.

Meigs Eastern’s Ethan Short shot a 90 (42-48) for sixth, as two St. Joseph Flyers were the other two qualifying individuals — Jimmy Mahlmeister with a 93 (47-46) and Matthew Sheridan with a 101 (50-51).

Mahlmeister tied for ninth and Sheridan tied for 22nd, as Carpenter and Baker both were part of three-way splits for their leaderboard positions.

A complete list of the Division III sectional tournament results can be found at www.baumspage.com.

Josh Hammonds of Green was the only Bobcat representative which competed in Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Josh-Hammonds-Green-golf-.jpg Josh Hammonds of Green was the only Bobcat representative which competed in Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Paul Boggs | Daily Times South Webster junior Gavin Baker tees off on the 12th hole during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Gavin-Baker-SW-Golf-sectional-.jpg South Webster junior Gavin Baker tees off on the 12th hole during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Paul Boggs | Daily Times South Webster junior Cam Carpenter putts on the 11th green during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Cam-Carpenter-SW-Golf-sectional.jpg South Webster junior Cam Carpenter putts on the 11th green during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

