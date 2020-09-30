Pirates finish 4th at Division II sectionals: Seven Scioto County golfers head to districts

McDERMOTT — Thirty Division II golfers from the Southeast District have extended their seasons into October.
That’s because during the 18-hole Division II boys sectional championship at The Elks Country Club on Tuesday, the top-five qualifying teams with the lowest combined scores and top-five individuals not on a qualifying team earned the right to continue their golf postseasons— at least another week.
Fairland, after winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship last Friday at The Elks, carried over its low scoring into Tuesday’s sectionals — winning the championship with a team score of 315.
Fairland senior Clayton Thomas was the lone golfer among the 66-player field to break par, firing a one-under 71, which was two strokes better than the runner-up.
It was the second time in his recent two events that Thomas posted a sub-par score — after shooting a six-under 66 at the OVC championships just four days prior.
Dragons junior Landon Roberts placed third overall with a two-over (74) round, ahead of teammates Cameron Mayo (82), and Kyle Slone (88) — who each helped comprise Fairland’s winning score.
Gallia Academy and Chesapeake finished in second and third-place as teams — with two golfers from each school breaking 80.
GA’s Laith Hamid and Cooper Davis each shot seven-over (79), while Chesapeake’s Christian Hall and Jacob Lemley shot a six-over (78) and seven-over (79), respectively.
Wheelersburg as a team finished in fourth-place with a score of 333 — and was Scioto County’s lone team to place in the top five and earn a spot at districts as a unit.
Pirates senior Trevin Mault nearly played par golf, firing a one-over (73) to finish in second-place behind Thomas in individual scoring.
The Pirates also received contributing scores from junior Cooper McKenzie who shot 13-over (85), freshman Brady Gill who shot 13-over (85), and Levi Kidd who shot 18-over (90).
Piketon finished in fifth-place as a team with a score of 364.
Each of the Redstreaks’ qualifying scores were below 22-over, with junior Logan Cummins leading the pack with an eight-over (80) round.
Minford, the SOC Division II champions at the league championships two weeks ago, notched two individual qualifiers at next week’s district championships at Crown Hill.
Falcon juniors Caleb Stockham (87) and Reece Lauder (89) each shot lower than bogey golf to earn the fourth and fifth non-team district qualifying scores.
Waverly’s Ben Flanders was the lone senior individual qualifier, shooting an eight-over (80) to finish tied for ninth-place.
Oak Hill junior Kameron Maple was the low individual not on a qualifying team with a four-over round (76), good enough for fourth.
South Point junior Brayden Sexton was the low Pointer and third in individual scoring from non-qualifying teams, shooting a 13-over (85) to finish tied-for 15th.
The Division II district tournament will take place next Wednesday (Oct. 7) at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.
Top-5 Team Qualifiers:
Fairland — 315
Gallia Academy — 327
Chesapeake — 330
Wheelersburg — 333
Piketon — 364
Individual Results
Clayton Thomas, Fairland — 71
Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg — 73
Landon Roberts, Fairland — 74
Kameron Maple, Oak Hill — 76
Christian Hall, Chesapeake — 78
Jacob Lemley, Chesapeake — 79
Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy — 79
Cooper Davis, Gallia Academy — 79
Logan Cummins, Piketon — 80
Ben Flanders, Waverly — 80
Cameron Mayo, Fairland — 82
Jackson Stephens, Chesapeake — 83
Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy — 84
Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy — 85
Brayden Sexton, South Point — 85
Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg — 85
Brady Gill, Wheelersburg — 85
Caleb Stockham, Minford — 87
Kyle Slone, Fairland — 88
Reece Lauder, Minford — 89
Jackson McComas, Chesapeake — 90
Eli Adkins, Port. West — 90
Levi Kidd, Wheelersburg — 90
William Hendrickson, Gallia Academy — 92
Garred Stiltner, Oak Hill — 93
Alex Rogers, Fairland — 94
Matthew Koverman, Minford — 94
Christian Horn, Piketon — 94
Owen Armstrong, Piketon — 94
Carter Collins, Chesapeake — 95
Luke Howard, Port. West — 95
Dillion Osborne, Minford — 96
Gabe Dettwiller, Piketon — 96
Isaac Doolin, Rock Hill — 97
Sean Little, Wheelersburg — 97
Evan Whitt, Port. West — 99
Alex Cassidy, Port. West — 100
Daewin Spence, Portsmouth — 100
Brayden Adkins, South Point — 100
Ian Simonton, Waverly — 100
Vinnie Lonardo, Portsmouth — 102
Jaxon Montgomery, Wellston — 102
Matthew Justice, Minford — 103
Will Briggs, Wellston — 103
Aiden Donges, Portsmouth — 104
Jesse Barlow, Piketon — 107
Dominic Jackson, Portsmouth — 107
Orville Tackett, Northwest — 109
Trace Liston, Northwest — 110
Brayden Daniels, Wellston — 110
Steven Sadler, Port. West — 112
Kaleb Wilson, South Point — 112
D.J. Nelson, Northwest — 113
William Zinn, Wellston — 115
Jake Carter, Portsmouth — 116
Zander King, Waverly — 117
Max Gleichauf, Ironton — 118
Deke Tackett, Northwest — 121
Jacob Massie, Rock Hill — 123
Cody Glass, Waverly — 124
Victor Day, Rock Hill — 125
Josh Jackson, Wellston — 126
Jayson Smith, Rock Hill — 134
Alex Cox, Northwest — 143
Kris Hill, Rock Hill — 147
Connor Snyder, Waverly — DNF