FALL SCOREBOARD — September 29th


Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, South Webster 1 (25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22)

West 3, Valley 1 (25-22, 25-8, 21-25, 26-24)

Northwest 3, Minford 0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-23)

New Boston 3, East 1 (25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17)

Notre Dame 3, Clay 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-11)

Western 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16)

Portsmouth 3, Fairland 2 (25-23, 25-14, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14)

Eastern at Oak Hill – postponed

Girls Soccer

Minford 8, Northwest 6

Boys Soccer

Minford 2, Northwest 1

Wheelersburg 3, South Webster 0

West 1, Peebles 0

St. Joseph 1, Valley o

Fairland 3, Portsmouth 1

