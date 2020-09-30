FALL SCOREBOARD — September 29th
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, South Webster 1 (25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22)
West 3, Valley 1 (25-22, 25-8, 21-25, 26-24)
Northwest 3, Minford 0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-23)
New Boston 3, East 1 (25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17)
Notre Dame 3, Clay 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-11)
Western 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16)
Portsmouth 3, Fairland 2 (25-23, 25-14, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14)
Eastern at Oak Hill – postponed
Girls Soccer
Minford 8, Northwest 6
Boys Soccer
Minford 2, Northwest 1
Wheelersburg 3, South Webster 0
West 1, Peebles 0
St. Joseph 1, Valley o
Fairland 3, Portsmouth 1