FALL SCOREBOARD — September 28

Volleyball

West 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-13)

PEDRO — In a non-league visit to Pedro, the Portsmouth West Lady Senators had no trouble with the Redwomen — earning a straight-set sweep to improve to 7-6.

Emily Moore led West at the net offensively with 10 kills, Maelynn Howell added eight, and Eden Cline finished with seven.

Haley Coleman led the Lady Senators from the service line with a team-high nine ace serves.

West hosted Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Tuesday.

Minford 3, Peebles 0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-20)

MINFORD — Minford bested Peebles in straight sets in non-league play on Monday, improving the Lady Falcons’ record to 7-5.

Senior Ally Coriell, Minford’s all-time kills leader, added to her record total with a team-high 15 kills and four blocks.

Senior setter Livi Shonkwiler recorded a team-high 17 assists and 12 digs for the Lady Falcons, with Macy Puckett totaling a team-high 13 digs and eight kills.

Kynedi Davis had five kills and seven digs, as well as being the lone Falcon to have 100-percent serving and 100-percent serve-receive.

Bella Reffit added 11 digs and six assists, and finished 100-percent in serving.

Teammates Harley Lute and Katie Rice also finished 100-percent from the service line in their attempts.

Katie Strickland had three kills and three blocks, matching Micah Thacker’s three blocks in the win.

Minford did host Northwest on Tuesday in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Western 3, Hillsboro 0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-23)

Adena 3, Eastern 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-10)

Wellston at Oak Hill – postponed

Boys Soccer

North Adams 3, Clay 0

Ironton St. Joe 10, West Union 1