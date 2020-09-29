Minford’s Koverman qualifies for district

JACKSON — And then, there was just one.

With four Minford Lady Falcons, four West Lady Senators, two South Webster Lady Jeeps and one Valley Indian and Northwest Mohawk apiece, just one girl gets to go on from Scioto County.

That young lady is Minford senior Mackenzie Koverman, who qualified as an individual for next Tuesday’s Division II district girls golf tournament.

Koverman, along with 55 other ladies, competed on Monday in the Division II sectional tournament — which was held under sunny skies at Franklin Valley Golf Club.

Koverman shot a 94, which was good enough for the second individual qualifying spot for the district meet —as the top three individuals not on a qualifying club advance.

Koverman’s 94 featured a 43 on the front nine and a 51 for the back, as she also led the Lady Falcons’ team effort — as Minford finished fifth of 10.

However, only three teams qualify for the district — as they were runaway advancers Gallia Academy (399), Meigs (404) and Waterford (429).

Minford’s team score, as all TEAMS must field at least four golfers, was a 483 — as the Falcons finished first behind Wellston, which fired a 469.

Rounding out the team tallies were Federal Hocking (488), Vinton County (495), River Valley (544) Portsmouth West (548) and Fairland (576).

Joining Koverman as individuals to qualify for the district were South Point senior Abbie Zornes and Eastern senior Lauren Bevins, as Zornes shot an 87 (44-43) to capture match medalist honors.

In fact, Koverman’s 94 was actually fourth overall — trailing just Zornes, Meigs’ Caitlin Cotterill (88) and Gallia Academy’s Lilly Rees (90).

Bevins — who broke 100 with a 99 (48-51) to take seventh— was right behind Koverman, Meigs’ Kylee Robinson (96) and Gallia Academy’s Avery Minton (98).

In fact, the top eight individuals on Monday were all seniors.

The eighth of those was Minford’s Annie Lawson, who shot a 52 and a 48 for an even 100 —and just missed advancing by a single spot.

Bevins edged her out, as well as the top two underclassmen scorers — West sophomore Lexi Deaver and South Webster freshman Ava Messer.

Both Deaver (50-51) and Messer (48-53) tied for ninth place —and shot a 101 apiece.

Scioto County’s only one-player representatives — Valley freshman Leah Abbott (54-53-107) and Northwest senior Jaclyn Burchett (57-61-118) — finished 17th and 33rd respectively.

South Webster freshman Hunter Slack shot 124 (66-58), while Minford’s quartet also included juniors Kylie Pace (64-72-136) and Alaina McRoberts (77-76-153).

The other Lady Senators included sophomore Sydni Calihan (65-79-144), sophomore Gracie Vernier (74-76-150) and freshman Sara Campbell (75-78-153).

Eastern freshman Lacy Bevins, with a 66 on the front and a 68 on the back, carded a 134.

The match marked the final for the seniors Lawson and Burchett, as Koverman’s qualification keeps her playing for at least one more week.

The Division II district tournament takes place next Tuesday (Oct. 6) at Pickaway Country Club — just outside of Circleville.

A complete list of the Division II sectional tournament results can be found at www.baumspage.com.

Minford senior Annie Lawson attempts this putt on the sixth hole during Monday’s Division II girls golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_D2-girls-golf-Lawson-Minford-.jpg Minford senior Annie Lawson attempts this putt on the sixth hole during Monday’s Division II girls golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest senior Jaclyn Burchett chips to the 11th green during Monday’s Division II girls golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_D2-girls-golf-Burchett-NW.jpg Northwest senior Jaclyn Burchett chips to the 11th green during Monday’s Division II girls golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Minford senior Mackenzie Koverman qualified for the Division II girls golf district tournament by shooting a 94 at Monday’s sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_D2-girls-golf-Koverman-Minford.jpg Minford senior Mackenzie Koverman qualified for the Division II girls golf district tournament by shooting a 94 at Monday’s sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

By Paul Boggs

