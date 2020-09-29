Mohawk boys 1st, girls 2nd at Minford

MINFORD — As several Scioto County cross country clubs competed at the recent Minford Invitational, the strength still lies with the Northwest Mohawks men and women.

That’s because, thanks to three Mohawks finishing among the top six and their other two counting scores crossing among the top 23, Northwest ran away with the boys team championship —while the Lady Mohawks were the runners-up to Rock Hill.

For the Northwest boys, their score of 46 was a runaway winner against runner-up Rock Hill, which had a 71.

Northwest senior Landen Smith, after capturing the individual race championship at the Mohawks’ host meet three weeks ago, followed up at Minford — taking that 5K run out of 59 runners in a time of 16 minutes and 21 seconds.

Smith’s senior teammate, Josh Shope, finished third in 16:43 — as junior Kailan Marshall made it half of the top half-dozen worth of Mohawk runners, securing sixth in 17:09.

All seven Mohawks which competed placed among the top 33, as Northwest’s other two scorers were freshman Eragorn Elkins in 17th (19:35) and junior Mason Breech in 23rd (20:13).

The Mohawks’ other two runners were freshman Boston Wolfe (31st in 20:52) and sophomore Michael Wamsley (33rd in 20:59), as all seven Northwest runners eclipsed 21 minutes.

The remainder of the boys team field featured seven squads whose scores were all within 60 points.

Waverly (117) edged out host Minford (119) and Oak Hill (122) for third, while Wheelersburg (149) was sixth and South Webster (154) seventh.

Portsmouth West (176) and Portsmouth (177) also fielded full boys groups.

Minford senior Dutch Byrd was the race runner-up, finishing his home course in 16 minutes and 34 seconds.

A pair of freshmen — Eastern’s Teagan Werner (16:52) and Portsmouth’s Charlie Putnam (16:54) — were fourth and fifth respectively, while Wheelersburg junior David Brown (17:44) finished seventh.

Rounding out the top 10 were Rock Hill senior Noah Wood (8th in 18:25), Oak Hill senior Landon Hines (9th in 18:29), and Waverly junior Jack Monroe (10th in 18:38).

Other individuals which placed among the top 20 were Wheelersburg freshman Tate Hollback (15th in 19:18), West senior Caleb Hazelbaker (16th in 19:34), South Webster junior Caden Conley (18th in 19:36) and South Webster sophomore Myles Beasley (19th in 19:40).

Minford’s other four scorers included Skylar Allen (28th in 20:49), Mason Blackburn (30th in 20:51), Sam Tieman (32nd in 20:59) and Zeb Allen (36th in 21:39).

On the girls side, the Redwomen’s (42 points) runaway effort was similar to what the Mohawk men did — bolstered by three top-six finishes including those at second and third.

Northwest (74 points) was paced by fourth-place finisher and junior Brooke Shope, who crossed the finish line in 21:45.

Other Lady Mohawks among the top 20 included sophomore Kodi Burton (12th in 23:47), freshman Ashley Cantrell (1th in 24:14) and sophomore Marie Prose (18th in 24:46).

There were 42 runners in the girls high school race, as rounding out the team scores were Wheelersburg (83), Waverly (90), South Webster (93) and Oak Hill (106).

Minford’s Juniper Allen in 22:14 and Kara Dillon in 22:26 finished fifth and seventh respectively, but the Lady Falcons’ only other runner was Chelsea Dietrich (23rd in 25:41).

Wheelersburg was led by sophomore Amanda Salmons (9th in 22:38) and freshman Kylie Marsh (11th in 23:20), as the Lady Pirates’ other three runners were sophomore Kyra Warren (19th in 25:14), junior Natalie Brammer (29th in 26:59) and junior Sydney Warnock (33rd in 27:44).

South Webster had three runners cross from 10th thru 14th — senior Rylee Hagen (10th in 23:00) and sophomores Macie Rhodes (13th in 23:48) and Allie Newman (14th in 24:13).

Valley was represented by a single competitor —22nd-place performer and senior Abbi McKinney in 25:25.

West sported three runners, as the Lady Senators’ top placer was senior Ashyln Pfau (26th in 26:21).

A complete list of results from the Minford Invitational can be found at www.milesplit.com — and by searching for Ohio.

Minford’s Juniper Allen finished fifth in the girls high school race as part of the annual Minford Invitational. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Minford-XC-Invite-Allen.jpg Minford’s Juniper Allen finished fifth in the girls high school race as part of the annual Minford Invitational. Courtesy of Julie Billings of Pike County News-Watchman From left, Northwest’s Landen Smith (first), Northwest’s Josh Shope (third), Minford’s Dutch Byrd (second) and Northwest’s Kailan Marshall (sixth) all placed among the top six in the high school boys race as part of the annual Minford Invitational cross country meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Minford-XC-Invite-boys-runners-.jpg From left, Northwest’s Landen Smith (first), Northwest’s Josh Shope (third), Minford’s Dutch Byrd (second) and Northwest’s Kailan Marshall (sixth) all placed among the top six in the high school boys race as part of the annual Minford Invitational cross country meet. Courtesy of Julie Billings of Pike County News-Watchman

