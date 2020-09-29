Trojans finish 4th at OVC golf championship

McDERMOTT — Fairland’s Clayton Thomas and Landon Roberts set the standard during the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference golf championships held at The Elks Country Club in McDermott.

With sub-par rounds of 66 and 71, respectively, Thomas and Roberts outpaced their opponents by at least nine strokes en route to capturing the league championship with a team score of 322.

Thomas fired a six-under round (66), the lowest round by at least five strokes in both this year’s OVC and SOC championships played at The Elks.

Roberts’ one-under (71) round was outdone only by Thomas, as each were the only two golfers at Friday’s championship to break 80.

Helping round out Fairland’s winning team score was Alex Rogers, who shot a 20-over (92), and Cameron Mayo, who shot a 21-over (93) during their 18 hole-stretch.

Finishing in second-place as a team was Chesapeake with four golfers shooting well enough to play bogey golf or less, meaning none of the Panthers’ contributing scores to their 335 team score were higher than 18-over (90).

Jackson Stephens finished in third place as an individual with an eight-over round, tied with Gallia Academy’s Laith Hamid who also shot 80.

Jacob Lemley’s nine-over (81), Christian Hall’s 12-over (84), and Jackson McComas’ 18-over rounded out Chesapeake’s second-place bid.

Hamid’s eight-over round helped pace Gallia Academy’s third-place finish with a team score of 344.

Just like the Panthers, no one in the Blue Devils’ top four shot worse than bogey golf — or 18-over.

Cooper Davis finished in second of GA’s top four with a 13-over round (85), followed by Hunter Cook’s 17-over and Beau Johnson’s 18-over.

Portsmouth finished in fourth place with two of its top four breaking 100 in their championship round.

Daewin Spence and Dominic Jackson each nearly played bogey golf, finishing with 19-over (91) to help the Trojans finish in the top half of the standings.

Portsmouth’s Jake Carter and Aiden Donges shot 108 and 109, respectively, to round out the Trojans’ 399 team score.

Team Results

Fairland — 322

Chesapeake — 335

Gallia Academy — 344

Portsmouth — 399

South Point — 421

Coal Grove — 439

Rock Hill — 478

Ironton — Did not qualify

Individual Results

Clayton Thomas, Fairland — 66

Landon Roberts, Fairland — 71

Jackson Stephens, Chesapeake — 80

Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy — 80

Jacob Lemley, Chesapeake — 81

Brayden Sexton, South Point — 81

Christian Hall, Chesapeake — 84

Cooper Davis, Gallia Academy — 85

Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy — 89

Jackson McComas, Chesapeake — 90

Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy — 90

Will Hendrickson, Gallia Academy — 90

Daewin Spence, Portsmouth — 91

Dominic Jackson, Portsmouth — 91

Alex Rogers, Fairland — 92

Cameron Mayo, Fairland — 93

Carter Collins, Chesapeake — 95

Drey Osborne, Coal Grove — 97

Cody Bowman, Chesapeake — 99

Dawson Boster, Chesapeake — 102

Keegan Shultz, Coal Grove — 102

Jesse Lewis, Fairland — 102

Kyle Slone, Fairland — 104

Brayden Adkins, South Point — 107

Jake Carter, Portsmouth — 108

Aiden Donges, Portsmouth — 109

Isaac Doolin, Rock Hill — 111

Kaleb Wilson, South Point — 112

Mason Frasier, Coal Grove — 116

Jacob Massie, Rock Hill — 117

Max Gleichauf, Ironton — 117

Sidnea Belwille, South Point — 121

Victor Day, Rock Hill — 123

Jacob Holmes, Coal Grove — 124

Vinny Lonardo, Portsmouth — 124

Jayson Smith, Rock Hill — 127

Hudson McLean, South Point — 131

Nate Disney, Ironton — 134

Levi Lawson, South Point — 138

Kris Hill, Rock Hill — 142

Portsmouth golf coach Buck Whitely (left) watches on as Daewin Spence (right) prepares to swing from the fairway during the Portsmouth Invitational at The Elks Country Club earlier this season. File photo https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_IMG_9072.jpg Portsmouth golf coach Buck Whitely (left) watches on as Daewin Spence (right) prepares to swing from the fairway during the Portsmouth Invitational at The Elks Country Club earlier this season. File photo Jacob Smith | Daily Times

