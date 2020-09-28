FALL SCOREBOARD — September 26

Volleyball

Northwest 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-11, 25-23, 25-18)

PORTSMOUTH — In a game which was originally scheduled to be played the Saturday prior, it was the Northwest Lady Mohawks which earned a three-set victory over host Portsmouth in non-league play.

The win capped off a three-win week for the Lady Mohawks, which improved to 12-2.

Haidyn Wamsley had a team-high 10 kills and five blocks to lead the Lady Mohawks at the net.

Setter Reagan Lewis recorded 20 assists, three kills and three digs apiece in the win.

Ava Jenkins finished with a team-high 13 digs while serving two aces, as Lydia Emmons added eight digs and Terah Webb had five.

Valerie Copas and Kloe Montgomery each recorded three kills in the win, while Audrey Knittel had five kills, two blocks and three ace serves.

The Lady Trojans were led by Maddie Perry, who had a team-high nine kills and 17 digs.

Sydney Tackett recorded seven kills, while Olivia Ramey and Curbee Morris had seven assists apiece.

Northwest hosted West Union on Monday in non-league play, and will travel to Minford on Tuesday night in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

Fairland will travel to Portsmouth on Tuesday in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Southeastern 3, Notre Dame 1 (18-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-19)

RICHMOND DALE — Notre Dame was bested by the Scioto Valley Conference’s Southeastern in four sets in a non-league match on Saturday.

Claire Dettwiller led the Lady Titans with 11 kills while Ava Hassel totaled nine.

Hassel also added a team-high 32 digs and a team-high 16 assists in defeat.

Sophomore Annie Dettwiller had 14 assists and 12 digs, and Mallory Boland recorded 17 digs, while junior Madison Brown had 10.

Notre Dame will travel to Clay on Tuesday for a Southern Ohio Conference Division I matchup with the Lady Panthers.

New Boston 3, Clay 1 (26-24, 14-25, 25-23, 25-15)

Eastern 3, Piketon 2 (26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 12-25, 19-17)

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 5, Zane Trace 1

Boys Soccer

Alexander 3, Waverly 0

Ironton St. Joseph 4, Fairland 0

Zane Trace at Wheelersburg – postponed

Clay at Westfall – postponed

