Senators score big win over Oaks

OAK HILL — Don’t look now, but the Portsmouth West Senators are playing mighty dangerous heading into the final week of the 2020 regular season.

Following a 28-14 home win over Valley to earn their second win of the season in week four, the Senators won their second straight contest to improve to 3-2 — a 21-14 road decision over Oak Hill.

With the loss, Oak Hill falls to 2-3 (2-2 SOC II) — and is out of contention for at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II crown.

West scored all of 21 points in the first half of Friday’s contest — with 14 coming in the first quarter and another seven in the second.

The Senators’ defense certainly answered the call themselves — holding the Oaks’ physical rushing attack to just 110 yards for the game and 128 yards through the air from quarterback Darrick Boggs.

Boggs threw both of the Oaks’ touchdowns to receiver Braylon Howell, who totaled three catches for 23 yards.

West’s defense held Oak Hill to just 10 first downs on 59 total plays.

West sophomore quarterback Mitchell Irwin completed 15-of-22 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns — scoring strikes to freshman Jeffery Bishop and sophomore Ryan Sissel.

Senior receivers Luke Bradford and Andrew Jones were West’s two leading receivers — with each recording 48 yards on six catches and 50 yards on four catches, respectively.

Hunter Brown was the Senators’ leading ballcarrier — rushing 19 times for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Sissel finished with a team-high 17 total tackles on the defensive side, while senior defensive lineman Luke Wroten had 13 total tackles.

West will conclude its regular season by welcoming rival Wheelersburg to ‘The Rock’ on Friday night.

Oak Hill travels to Waverly in week six for its final game of the regular season.

