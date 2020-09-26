Pirates bounce-back versus Indians: ‘Burg rushes for nearly 400 yards, improve to 4-1

WHEELERSBURG — In their return to Ed Miller Stadium on Friday night, the Wheelersburg Pirates excelled via their ground attack — defeating the visiting Valley Indians 63-14 to earn a bounce-back win and improve to 4-1.

With the loss, Valley falls to 1-4 — dropping four straight since their week-one home win over Northwest.

On 29 carries, Wheelersburg tallied a season-high 381 rushing yards for an astounding 13.1 yards per carry.

Interestingly enough, senior offensive lineman Blake Richardson was the lone Pirate with multiple touchdowns in their seven-score triumph.

Richardson scored on runs of seven and six yards during the first and second quarters, respectively.

Derrick Lattimore, Eli Jones, Eric Lattimore, Eli Swords and Ethan Glover each had one rushing touchdown in the Pirates’ blowout win — with no Pirate running back carrying more than five times.

Derrick Lattimore and Jones were Wheelersburg’s two leading rushers, totaling performances of 99 and 98 yards each.

Wheelersburg senior quarterback Jake Gregg connected on four-of-nine pass attempts for 55 yards and one touchdown — a 34-yard scoring pass to Josh Clark for his lone catch as the Pirates’ leading receiver.

Valley lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions in their trip to face the Pirates, while running 44 plays for 84 total yards.

Sophomore running back George Arnett cut the Pirates’ lead to 28-7 late in the second quarter on a 97-yard kick return for a touchdown for the Indians’ first score of the game.

Arnett scored again later in the game on an eight-yard run, making it 49-14 Wheelersburg in the third.

Wheelersburg will travel to face rival West in week six to conclude its regular season, while Valley prepares to host Minford in Lucasville.

Wheelersburg senior Blake Richardson (72) had two rushing touchdowns in the Pirates' 63-14 win over Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

‘Burg rushes for nearly 400 yards, improve to 4-1