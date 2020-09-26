Tigers cruise past Falcons, clinch SOC II share

MINFORD — With a 42-6 win over host Minford, the Waverly Tigers have clinched at least a share of the 2020 Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship.

Following their monumental win over Wheelersburg in week four, some put the Tigers on upset alert heading into their matchup with the Falcons’ dynamic offense.

However, Waverly withstood the test — limiting Minford to just six points while hanging 42 itself, good enough for its third-highest point total so far this season.

The Tigers struck first in the first quarter when senior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks connected on a 23-yard pass to Will Futhey — one of Futhey’s two first-half scores.

With 7:38 left in the half, the talented receiver made a 70-yard fumble recovery after an Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis fumble near the Falcons’ red zone.

Zeke Brown totaled three scores in the game — two in the first half and one in the second.

Brown capitalized on the ground with 10:24 left in the second on a three-yard run to put the Tigers ahead 21-0.

Then, with 2:22 left in the first half, Brown caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Shanks to make it 35-0 Waverly just before the break.

Brown scored the Tigers’ final touchdown with 8:48 remaining in the third on a reception, this time from 12 yards out.

Jeffrey Pica scored Minford’s lone touchdown with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a three-yard rush — one of Pica’s 13 carries totaling a team-high 69 yards.

Vogelsong-Lewis completed 13-of-27 passes for 155 yards, with six of his completions going to Matthew Risner for a team-high 83 yards.

Shanks completed 19-of-28 passes for 271 yards and three scores.

Waverly (5-0) will wrap up its regular season in week six at home against Oak Hill with an outright SOC II championship on the line.

Minford (2-3) will travel to Valley for its regular-season finale, seeking its first win in Lucasville since 2010.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Waverly_Logo-1.jpg

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved