WEEK FIVE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 25
Wheelersburg 63. Valley 14
West 21, Oak Hill 14
Waverly 42, Minford 6
Symmes Valley 24, Notre Dame 16 (OT)
Northwest 42, Eastern 20
East 22, Green 14
Coal Grove 66, Portsmouth 63
Gallia Academy 47, Fairland 43
Ironton 58, Chesapeake 10
Rock Hill 34, South Point 26
Raceland (Ky.) 48, Greenup County 20
Westfall at Piketon – cancelled
West senior receiver Andrew Jones (88) attempts to break tackles from a pair of Oak Hill defenders in the Senators’ 21-14 road win over the Oaks in SOC II play.