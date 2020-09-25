WEEK FIVE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 25

Wheelersburg 63. Valley 14

West 21, Oak Hill 14

Waverly 42, Minford 6

Symmes Valley 24, Notre Dame 16 (OT)

Northwest 42, Eastern 20

East 22, Green 14

Coal Grove 66, Portsmouth 63

Gallia Academy 47, Fairland 43

Ironton 58, Chesapeake 10

Rock Hill 34, South Point 26

Raceland (Ky.) 48, Greenup County 20

Westfall at Piketon – cancelled

West senior receiver Andrew Jones (88) attempts to break tackles from a pair of Oak Hill defenders in the Senators’ 21-14 road win over the Oaks in SOC II play.