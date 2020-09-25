FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 24

FALL SCOREBOARD — September 24

Volleyball

Northwest 3, Eastern 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-23)

BEAVER — The Northwest Lady Mohawks made it another straight-sets Southern Ohio Conference Division II sweep on Thursday, defeating host Eastern 25-19, 25-10 and 25-13.

The Mohawks are now 11-2, and 9-2 in the SOC II.

Haidyn Wamsley once again paced Northwest offensively with 20 kills, as she also added five blocks, two assists and five digs.

Reagan Lewis amassed 29 assists as the setter, and chipped in four kills, four digs, three aces and two blocks.

Ava Jenkins served up six aces, and amounted a team-high 14 digs —plus a kill and a block apiece.

Valerie Copas collected seven kills, 11 digs and a block, while Audrey Knittel notched six kills, two blocks and an ace.

Lydia Emmons, in addition to six digs, dialed up for the match-clinching two aces in the third set.

Other stat stuffers included Kloe Montgomery with two kills, two digs, two assists and a block — and Terah Webb with four service receptions, two digs and an assist.

Northwest returns home to face non-league West Union on Monday, then travels to Minford for another SOC II tilt on Tuesday.

Wheelersburg 3, West 0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-11)

WEST PORTSMOUTH —The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates made it a clean sweep, and a season sweep, of the the West Lady Senators on Thursday.

The Lady Pirates also swept West in the season opener in three games.

Wheelersburg is now 9-1, and 7-1 in the SOC II — its lone loss and only set dropped this season coming against South Webster.

Against the Senators, Lauren Jolly set for 28 assists, as Kaylee Darnell and Emily Boggs both had eight kills apiece while Kylee Barney boasted seven.

Jolly also had two blocks and a team-high seven digs, as Barney had five blocks and two assists and Boggs six digs.

Kiera Kennard collected 15 service points, Jaiden Missler managed 13 service points and three aces, and Kaylee Darnell dialed up for 11 service points plus an ace.

The Lady Pirates play next on Tuesday — their much-anticipated return tilt at undefeated and SOC II leader South Webster (14-0, 10-0 SOC II).

Notre Dame 3, Western 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18)

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Lady Titans earned another straight-sets win in SOC I play, this time besting the visiting Western Indians to improve to 7-0 in league play and to 9-3 overall.

Seniors Ava Hassel and Claire Dettwiller tallied double-digit kills, Hassel having 11 and Dettwiller 10.

Fellow senior Chloe Delabar led the Lady Titans with two total blocks.

Sophomore Mallory Boland had five ace serves and 18 digs for Notre Dame.

Hassel led the Lady Titans with a team-high 15 assists, followed by sophomore Annie Dettwiller’s nine.

Notre Dame will travel to Clay on Tuesday for an SOC I matchup with the Lady Panthers.

New Boston 3, Symmes Valley 2 (20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 26-28, 15-8)

WILLOW WOOD — In a topsy-turvy game with momentum swinging both sides, it was the New Boston Lady Tigers which prevailed in Willow Wood over the host Symmes Valley Lady Vikings in five sets.

After New Boston won sets two and three to hold a 2-1 match advantage, the Vikings forced a winner-take-all fifth set.

Shelby Easter led the Lady Tigers offensively with a team-high 13 kills and defensively with a team-high three blocks and team-high 11 digs.

Kenzie Whitley led New Boston from the service line with a team-high five ace serves and five kills.

Dylan O’Rourke had nine kills and tied Easter’s three blocks for a team high.

Both O’Rourke and Whitley had seven digs apiece in the win.

Jadelyn Lawson had 21 assists for the Lady Tigers, as they improve to 5-6.

New Boston will host East on Tuesday in SOC I play.

Clay 3, Green 2 (25-22, 28-30, 24-26, 25-21, 15-10)

ROSEMOUNT — Despite the Lady Bobcats battling for five full games, including back-to-back overtime victories in games two (30-28) and three (26-24), visiting Green fell at Clay on Thursday night in a hard-fought SOC I match.

Clay captured a 25-22 triumph in the opening set, then rallied from a two-sets-to-one deficit to win 25-21 and 15-10 in the final two games.

For the Bobcats, which fell to 4-7, Kame Sweeney’s stat-line included a team-high 13 kills, a dozen digs and all seven of the Bobcats’ blocks —all of which were solo.

Alex Smith set for 26 of their 29 assists, with Marissa Boza recording the other three.

Boza served up four aces, as Smith scored three of her own.

Ava Jenkins paced Green in digs with 20, as Boza and Gracie Daniels added eight apiece and Adriah Barber another seven.

Daniels chipped in five kills, as Barber and Lori Brown both had four.

Green goes now to Valley on Wednesday for a non-league affair.

South Webster at Waverly – postponed

Oak Hill at Valley – postponed

Gallia Academy 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-7, ,25-10, 25-17)

Girls Soccer

Minford 1, Fairland 0

PROCTORVILLE — Mychal Cron’s penalty-kick goal with just 2:53 remaining lifted visiting Minford to a dramatic 1-0 non-league win at Fairland on Thursday.

Cron received a through ball into the box, and had only Fairland goalkeeper Jordy Taylor to beat, but was hard-fouled from behind about 10 feet from the goal —which resulted in a penalty kick.

Cron’s kick beat Taylor into the low right corner of the net for the win.

“The game was an extremely rough game. The girls couldn’t get into an offense in the first half. Very physical play. Second half, we regrouped and started playing through it better. Nothing was uncontested by either team,” said Minford coach Shane Tieman. “Proud of the team for fighting through. Showed some real grit that second half.”

Minford goalkeeper Nevaeh Porter posted two first-half saves, as Taylor tallied four first-half saves.

The Lady Falcons climbed back to .500 at 4-4-2 with the victory.

Minford will return home, and host Northwest in a Southern Ohio Conference contest, on Tuesday.

Northwest 9, Chesapeake 0

McDERMOTT — Northwest blanked Chesapeake to earn its second non-league win in three days, improving to 3-5-1 on the season.

The Lady Mohawks were aided by a season-high five goals from senior Ellie Curtis, two from Gracelynn Little, one by Akira Ramey and another by Jaclynn Burchett.

Northwest will travel to Minford on Tuesday in its return to Southern Ohio Conference play.

Boys Soccer

Northwest 8, Chesapeake 1

McDERMOTT — Despite an early go-ahead goal from Lucas Shepherd, the Northwest Mohawks ultimately took the game into their own hands — besting visiting Chesapeake by seven goals for their third win of the week.

Kyle Butler’s four goals were a game-high for the Mohawks in the win — with two coming in the first half and another two in the second.

Each of Butler’s first-half goals were assisted by Dylan Dehart, while each of his two second-half scores were assisted by Jay Jenkins.

Alongside Butler’s two first-half goals, Dehart and Jenkins got into the scoring column early themselves.

Dehart scored on a penalty kick with 15:08 left give the Mohawks a 2-1 lead, with Jenkins scoring with 2:08 left on an unassisted goal.

Kailan Marshall scored coming out of halftime with 37:30 left on an assist from Butler.

Dehart again connected in the second half for an unassisted goal, bringing the final to 8-1.

Northwest (5-3-2) will travel to Minford for a rematch with the Falcons on Tuesday — following their 0-0 tie at Roy Rogers Field earlier this season.

Wheelersburg 9, West 0

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Wheelersburg Pirates continued their unbeaten start with a 9-0 road win over the West Senators in SOC II play on Thursday.

Max Hagans scored the game’s first goal unassisted in the fifth minute, before again scoring in the 32nd minute — a goal which was also unassisted.

Senior Aaron Jolly scored two first-half goals to give the Pirates a 4-0 lead at the break — one in the 12th minute and another in the 21st, each of which were assisted by Jacob Saxby.

Jolly assisted on the Pirates’ first two second-half goals to give them a 6-0 lead — one to Lane Jordan in the eighth minute and another to Hagans in the 16th, giving Hagans a hat trick in the win.

Nathan Sylvia assisted on the Pirates’ seventh and eighth goals — one to Carter McCorkle in the 20th minute and another to Jolly in the 22nd, giving the senior another hat trick.

Jackson Schwamburger scored Wheelersburg’s final goal, thanks to an assist from Logan Davis in the 24th minute.

Wheelersburg will host Zane Trace on Saturday in non-league play.

West next travels to Greenup County (Ky.) on Tuesday to face the Musketeers in non-league play.

Minford 1, Fairland 0

PROCTORVILLE — Just like their female counterparts, the Minford Falcons capitalized on a late-game goal-scoring opportunity to escape Proctorville with a narrow 1-0 win over the Fairland Dragons.

Adam Crank scored in the 29th minute of the second half on an assist from Luke Oakes, breaking a 58-minute scoreless tie between the Falcons and Dragons in their non-league match.

For the game, Minford managed nine shots on goal to the Dragons’ three.

Minford (6-2-1) will next host Northwest on Tuesday in SOC II play — a rematch of their scoreless 0-0 tie earlier this season at Roy Rogers Field.

New Boston 1, Clay 0

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Tigers are like butter — on a roll.

Tanner Voiers scored for New Boston with 38:41 left in the second half after a scoreless first half, thanks to an assist from Preston Jackson.

Thanks to a shutout goalkeeping effort from junior Brady Voiers, New Boston improves to 4-6-1 (2-4-0 SOC) — and will next travel to face West on Tuesday in non-league play.

South Webster 2, Waverly 0

Valley 14, Wellston 0

St. Joe 4, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 1

Gallia Academy 10, Portsmouth 0