PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University Athletics will continue to hold athletic events as they are scheduled, but will not have spectators.

This will take place until further notice.

“We’re simply thrilled for our student-athletes to continue to have the opportunity to compete and follow their passions,” SSU Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton said. “We’re prepared to provide a quality experience to fans who will be tuning into our games across the country and the world, and look forward to providing an exciting and safe experience for our consumers from the comfort of their own homes.”

Games can be watched online at portal.stretchinternet.com/shawneest.

Games can be watched online at portal.stretchinternet.com/shawneest.