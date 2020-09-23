SSU sets athletics attendance policy

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University Athletics has announced an attendance policy that will take effect until further notice.

The policies — which are in accordance and agreement with guidelines set forth by the State of Ohio, the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference — are as follows:

15-percent capacity

Spectators will go through a pre-approved list that SSU is gathering from the athletes and coaches for each contest. If there remains open capacity for spectators, SSU students, staff and faculty will be permitted to enter the contest with a green health pass on a first-come, first-serve basis until the capacity for each facility in question is reached. SSU is not allowing any visiting team spectators.

The following guidelines will also be in place:

* Temperature check and screening for everyone upon arrival

* Masks, which are to be worn at all times

* Social distancing guidelines in place and enforced

* Spectators will exit the venue immediately after the game. No congregating or interaction with the team members is permitted

* Separate exits to maintain proper flow

* People who arrive together can sit in groups.

The capacity at Shawnee Turf, with the guidelines in place, is set for 90 spectators.

SSU asks that everyone follow these guidelines strictly to help our athletes, fans and fellow spectators stay healthy and continue to have meaningful athletic seasons.

