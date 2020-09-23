FALL SCOREBOARD — September 22

Volleyball

Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-12)

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks swept the Oak Hill Lady Oaks in three sets in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Tuesday.

Haidyn Wamsley had a team-high 16 kills and two blocks while Reagan Lewis added a team-high 27 assists.

Ava Jenkins had a team-high six ace serves and a team-high 10 digs.

Audrey Knittel and Abby Springs had six and two kills respectively, while Lydia Emmons had five digs.

Kloe Motgomery and Tayler Butler each had a kill apiece and combined for three digs.

Terah Webb managed five digs, defensively.

Northwest improves to 10-2 (7-2 in SOC II), and will travel to Eastern on Thursday.

South Webster 3, Valley 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-12)

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster continued its unbeaten start with a straight-sets sweep of Valley in SOC II play on Tuesday.

Bella Claxon and Faith Maloney had seven kills apiece for the Jeeps, while Natalie Adkins and Rylee McGraw each had four apiece.

Graci Claxon had five digs, and Kendall Bender added a team-high 15 assists and a team-high six digs.

Bri Claxon had three kills and two digs in the win.

South Webster improves to 14-0 (10-0 in SOC II).

Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-12)

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Notre Dame Lady Titans traveled to Franklin Furnace on Tuesday in SOC I play — and earned a three-set win over the Green Lady Bobcats.

For the Titans, Chloe Delabar and Ava Hassel had a team-high eight kills apiece, followed by Claire Dettwiller’s seven.

Delabar also added two blocks defensively, while Annie Dettwiller had team-highs in assists and digs with 17 and 16, respectively.

For Green, Kame Sweeney had a team-high four kills, followed by Gracie Daniels’ two.

Ava Jenkins had a team-high 13 assists, while Alex Smith had a team-high eight digs.

Notre Dame improves to 8-3 following the win, and is 6-0 in the SOC I and will host Western on Thursday.

Green travels to Clay on Thursday.

Minford 3, Eastern 2 (25-21, 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-5)

Clay 3, East 0 (25-21 25-22 25-14)

Western 3, New Boston 1 (25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16)

West at Waverly – postponed

Boys Soccer

Northwest 4, Clay 0

McDERMOTT — Northwest found its goal-scoring ability again — defeating the visiting Clay Panthers 4-0 at Roy Rogers Field in non-league play.

Four different Mohawks found the back of the net in Tuesday’s win over the Panthers.

Dylan DeHart scored in the 11th minute of the first half, before later assisting Levi Tackett on a goal in the 23rd minute, giving Northwest a 2-0 halftime lead.

Evan Amburgey and Kyle Butler scored their second-half goals exactly one minute apart in the sixth minute and seventh minute.

Jay Jenkins assisted on the third Mohawks’ goal, and was fouled a minute later inside the box — prompting the game’s final score via a Butler penalty-kick goal.

“We have played two great games back-to-back this week, both offensively and defensively,” Northwest coach Josh Keeney said. “Kids are really starting to get some confidence and are making things happen. Great team effort across the board.”

Northwest improves to 4-3-2, and will host Chesapeake on Thursday in non-league play.

Wheelersburg 7, Fairland 0

WHEELERSBURG — Wheelersburg continued its unbeaten start with a non-league home win over visiting Fairland on Tuesday.

The Pirates managed two first-half goals — one in the 13th minute by Braxton Sammons and another in the 20th minute by Aaron Jolly, each which were assisted by Jacob Saxby.

Jolly then assisted three straight Pirate goals to start the second half — one by Lane Jordan in the second minute, another by Saxby in the sixth minute, and Jordan’s second in the 10th minute.

Jolly then scored his second goal of the contest — in the second half’s 17th minute — to give the Pirates a 6-0 lead.

Bryson Billiter scored with just six minutes to play via a Nathan Sylvia assist to give Wheelersburg the game’s final goal.

The Pirates, now 9-0-0, will travel to West on Thursday in SOC II play.

Alexander 6, South Webster 1

ALBANY — The South Webster Jeeps fell in a non-league makeup match at Alexander on Tuesday.

The host Spartans scored the game’s first five goals — each of which came during the first half of play.

Trae Zimmerman scored South Webster’s lone goal in the first minute of the second half off an assist from Zander Rawlins.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Jeeps coach Corey Claxon said. “I believe good teams make their opponents look bad and that was pretty much what happened. We were able to see things we need to work on and hopefully we can make the necessary adjustments.

South Webster falls to 3-3-3, and will host Waverly on Thursday in SOC II play.

Waverly 4, West 0

New Boston 3, Valley 2

Ironton St. Joe 9, Western 0

Girls Soccer

Northwest 5, Piketon 1

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks picked up a non-league home win over Piketon at Roy Rogers Field on Tuesday.

The Lady Mohawks were aided by three Ellie Curtis goals and a pair of scores by Gracelynn Little.

With the win, Northwest improves to 2-5-1 — and will host Chesapeake on Thursday in non-league play.

Wheelersburg 5, Fairland 0

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates earned a non-league home shutout win over visiting Fairland on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates’ goal scorers in the contest were Laney Eller with two, and Jocelyn Tilley and Annie Coriell with one apiece.

Grace Charles and Tilley each had two assists, while goalkeeper Brynley Preston came up with six saves.

Wheelersburg improves to 8-3 with the win, and will host Zane Trace on Saturday in non-league play.

West at Waverly – postponed