Fall scoreboard — September 21

Volleyball

Portsmouth West 3, Portsmouth 2 (25-23, 25-27, 25-11, 26-28, 15-13)

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West bested Portsmouth in five-sets on Monday in a non-league contest hosted by the Lady Senators.

Maelynn Howell had a team-high 15 kills and five blocks in the win, followed by Eden Cline’s 14 kills.

Haley Coleman added nine kills and three aces, Emily Moore had four kills, and Keima Bennett had four kills and two blocks. Defensively West was led by Emma Sayre’s team-high 22 digs and Abby Adkins’ nine digs and team-high five ace serves.

For the Lady Trojans, Maddie Perry had a team-high 15 kills and 17 digs while Olivia Dickerson and Sydney Tackett added 10 apiece.

Kennedy Bowling had a team-high eight blocks and six kills, Olivia Ramey had a team-high 11 assists and 11 digs, and Curbee Morris had 10 assists.

West improves to 6-5 and will travel to Waverly on Tuesday. Portsmouth will travel to Gallia Academy on Thursday in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Wheelersburg 3, Zane Trace 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-18)

WHEELERSBURG — Wheelersburg swept Zane Trace on Monday in non-league play to improve to 9-1.

Emily Boggs had a team-high 12 kills and nine digs while Kylee Barney had 11 kills and six blocks.

Lyndsay Heimbach had nine kills and a team-high 11 digs, Kaylee Darnell added eight kills, 10 digs, and 12 service points, and Lauren Jolly had a team-high 35 assists.

Kiera Kennard added a team-high 16 service points and four aces in the Lady Pirates win.

Green 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-16)

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Green picked up a non-league home win over Rock Hill to improve to 4-5.

Gracie Daniels and Kame Sweeney each had 11 kills while Adriah Barber had nine kills for the Lady Bobcats.

Alex Smith had 24 assists to lead Green in ball-handling while Sweeney added one block and three-digs.

Green will travel to Clay on September 24 for an SOC I contest versus the Panthers.

South Webster 3, Vinton County 2 (25-17, 22-25, 28-26, 19-25, 15-8)

Western 3, Paint Valley 2 (25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13)

Boys Soccer

Minford 5, Rock Hill 1

MINFORD — Minford boys soccer earned a bounce-back win over Rock Hill on Monday in non-league play.

Zane Miller scored in the 16th-minute of the first half to make it 1-0 Falcons before Rock Hill’s Tyson Lewis tied the game in the 21st-minute of the first half on a goal of his own.

11 seconds later, Minford recaptured their lead thanks to a Skyler Knore goal assisted by Miller. Sam Tieman made it 3-1 Minford in the 28th-minute of the first half on a goal assisted by Knore — Tieman’s first of two in the win.

In addition to pitching a second half shutout, Minford go goals from Adam Crank in the second-minute of the second half and from Tieman in the eighth-minute of the second half. Crank’s goal was assisted by Luke Rader while Crank himself assisted Tieman’s second goal.

Minford improves to 5-2-1 with the win and will travel to Fairland on Thursday, Sept. 24 for another non-league matchup.

Northwest 6, Peebles 0

McDERMOTT — Northwest scored a season-high six goals in their shutout victory over visiting Peebles on Monday in non-league play from Roy Rogers Field.

Evan Amburgey scored the game’s first goal unassisted in the 11th-minute to give Northwest an early 1-0 lead.

Dylan DeHart scored his first of three goals in the Mohawks win in the 20th-minute off an assist from Levi Bruch. Jay Jenkins scored in the 31st-minute of the first half off a rebounded shot to put the Mohawks up 3-0 at the break.

DeHart scored his second and third goals in the second and 34th-minutes of the second half via assists from Gavin Lute-Defoe and Jenkins, respectively.

Bruch scored a goal in the 16th-minute of the second half on a free-kick from outside the penalty box.

“Finally put a full game together both defensively and offensively,” Northwest coach Josh Keeney said. “Our defense has been playing great all season, but our offense just hasn’t clicked yet. Tonight, it looked a lot like we wanted it too. We are not quite there yet, but we are improving every single day. These seniors are really pushing these underclassmen and they are responding in a huge way. I’m really excited about the second half of the season and going into tournament play.”

Girls Soccer

Ironton St. Joe 3, Wheelersburg 2

IRONTON — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates fell on the road in SOC play to the host Ironton St. Joe Lady Flyers.

Emma Whaley knotched the game’s first and last goal to give the Lady Flyers the victory oer the Lady Pirates — scoring a goal in the 31st-minute of the firs thalf and with just 10 minutes to play in the game, breaking a 2-2 tie.

Laney Eller scored the Lady Pirates’ two goals just 10 minutes apart, in the 19th and 27th-minutes — both of which were unassisted.

Lydia Sheridan gave the Lady Flyers a 2-0 lead with her goal in the seventh-minute of the second half via an assist from Whaley.

Wheelersburg will host Fairland on Tuesday in non-league play.

Rock Hill 2, Minford 2

MINFORD — Minford tied with visiting Rock Hill in non-league play, Monday.

The Lady Falcons out-shot the Redwomen 14-10 in the contest on their home field.

Minford’s Emily Conn tied the game with an unassisted goal on a rebound ball she forced to the back-side of the net.

Conn’s goal tied the game after the other three goals came in the first half — two from Rock Hill’s Bri Reynolds to give the Redwomen 1-0 and 2-1 leads, and one from Haley Knore assisted by Autumn Picklesimer to tie the game after Reynolds’ initial goal.

Minford will travel to Fairland on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in non-league play.