FALL SCOREBOARD — September 19

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Eastern 1 (25-18, 25-20, 25-16)

BEAVER —The South Webster Lady Jeeps made their ongoing undefeated season better by the dozen —with their latest league three-set sweep.

This time, on Saturday, the opponent was host Eastern — as the Jeeps stayed perfect at 12-0 and 9-0 atop the Southern Ohio Conference Division II with a 25-18, 25-20 and 25-16 victory.

Faith Maloney led the Lady Jeeps with 13 kills, four blocks, seven digs, five aces and 10 service points.

Bella Claxon collected nine kills, five aces, 10 digs, nine points and 12 assists —while Gwen Messer managed five kills, nine digs, four aces and four points.

Kendall Bender set for 17 assists and served up 17 points, including three aces.

Bri Claxon had three kills, seven digs, an ace and four points.

Other stat stuffers included Graci Claxon with 11 digs, Natalie Adkins with a kill and three blocks, and Rylee McGraw with two kills.

The Lady Jeeps returned home, and returned to SOC II play, on Tuesday against Valley.

Fairfield 3, Clay 1

Adena 3, Notre Dame 0 (25-8, 26-24, 25-11)

Boys Soccer

Unioto 3, South Webster 1

SOUTH WEBSTER — The young South Webster Jeeps stood strong against the visiting Unioto Shermans for a scoreless first half on Saturday, but three unassisted Sherman second-half goals eventually sank the Jeeps in the form of a 3-1 non-league loss.

Unioto is now 7-1 on the year, while South Webster suffered just its second defeat —and falls to 3-2-3.

The other was at undefeated Wheelersburg in the Jeeps’ third match.

On Saturday, the hosts and Shermans’ scoreless first half quickly turned into Unioto’s favor.

The Shermans scored first just four minutes and 53 seconds in on a goal by Lucas Hanes, followed a mere minute and 10 tics later by the first of two tallies from Ethan Kerns.

With 30 minutes remaining, Kerns hit his second marker —and upped the score to 3-0.

The Jeeps averted the shutout with just over 10 minutes remaining —on a Trae Zimmerman goal.

The Shermans outshot the Jeeps 13-9, including a hefty 10-2 advantage on goal.

Zimmerman had both of those attempts, part of five of the team’s total shots.

Jaren Lower made seven saves for South Webster.

Unioto is having a good season and we knew coming into this game that it was going to be a tough one. We played a good first half and I was pleased at the way the game was going,” said South Webster coach Corey Claxon. “It’s kind of crazy with the three ties, but this was only our second loss of the season. Overall, we played alright and it’s always good for us to play better teams.”

The Jeeps returned to non-league action on Tuesday when they traveled to Alexander for a makeup matchup, which was postponed on Aug. 22 due to inclement weather.

Clay 3, Fairfield 2

West 5, Portsmouth 1

Girls Soccer

Rock Hill 5, Northwest 0