Mohawks hit for 55 in win over Green

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Mohawks — for the second consecutive week — held a Southern Ohio Conference opponent scoreless, defeating the visiting Green Bobcats 55-0 to remain unbeaten in league play.

In addition to holding the Bobcats scoreless, Northwest’s defense held Green to negative yardage for the game — limiting Green’s offense to negative nine-yards despite running 39 plays.

Brayden Campbell, who tied the OHSAA record for most rushing touchdowns in a game in this matchup last year with nine, added four more touchdowns to his total when facing the Bobcats.

The game’s opening score came from Campbell on a 74-yard punt return touchdown, followed by a Dakota Secrest extra point to put Northwest ahead 7-0.

Campbell scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of 23 and 61 yards.

Senior running back Nathan Rivers followed up his strong week-three performance versus East with another two-score rushing performance — a nine-yard score in the first period and a two-yard run in the fourth.

Freshman receiver Connor Lintz caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Austin Newman to start the second quarter — putting the Mohawks ahead 35-0 after the Secrest PAT.

Campbell scored again in the second quarter from two yards out, before a Wyatt Brackman four-yard touchdown run put Northwest ahead 49-0 at the break.

Northwest will host Eastern in an all-important league showdown in determining their fate for an SOC I championship, before traveling to Symmes Valley in week six to close out the regular season.

Green will host East in week five, before traveling to Beaver in week six to face Eastern.

Northwest junior running back Brayden Campbell (11) scored four touchdowns in the Mohawks’ 55-0 win over Green in SOC I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Brayden-Campbell-_-Northwest-Green-1.jpg Northwest junior running back Brayden Campbell (11) scored four touchdowns in the Mohawks’ 55-0 win over Green in SOC I play. Courtesy of Laci Timmons

Staff Report

