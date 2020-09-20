Eagles withstand test from Titans

BEAVER — The Eastern Eagles are one step closer to an SOC I football championship, following their 41-13 home win over Notre Dame in league play on Friday night.

With the win, the Eagles control their own destiny in the SOC I race.

If they can earn a road win over Northwest in McDermott on Friday and a season-ending week-six win over Green on their home field, they’ll have clinched the first football league championship in program history.

Eastern’s Dillion Mattox accounted for the game’s first two touchdowns — rushing for scores of 25 and 21 yards.

Wyatt Hines connected with senior Logan Clemmons for a 68-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter — extending the lead to 20-0.

Notre Dame’s Caleb Nichols scored the Titans’ first points with 18 seconds left in the first half on a five-yard touchdown run.

Before the halftime break, Mattox scored his third touchdown of the game — a scoring run from 39 yards out with three seconds left to put the Eagles ahead 28-7.

Mattox scored another touchdown to start the third quarter, this time from 74 yards away — his fourth and final of the game with 9:56 left in the third.

ND senior running back Logan Emnett picked up a rushing touchdown with 5:18 left in the third to cut Eastern’s lead to 35-13.

Clemmons scored the game’s final points with an exclamation-point 31-yard touchdown run with just 1:27 left, giving Eastern a 41-13 victory over its guests.

Eastern (4-0) will travel to Northwest for their de facto SOC I championship game versus the Mohawks, while Notre Dame (1-3) will prepare to host Symmes Valley at Spartan Stadium in week five.

Eastern senior Logan Clemmons goes up for a pass in the Eagles’ home win over Notre Dame in SOC I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Logan-Clemmons-_-Eastern-ND-1.jpg Eastern senior Logan Clemmons goes up for a pass in the Eagles’ home win over Notre Dame in SOC I play. Courtesy of Jason Cate of 451photos

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved