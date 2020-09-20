Vikings run past East

SCIOTOVILLE —For one quarter, the overwhelming underdog and host East Tartans stood scoreless with the heavy favorite and visiting Symmes Valley Vikings.

But then, the Vikings began to run downhill —and it was all downhill for the Tartans after that.

Symmes Valley rushed for 396 yards and for four of its five touchdowns, en route to rolling the Tartans 34-6 on Friday night in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I football bout at Allard Park.

The Vikings are now 3-1, while East remains winless at 0-3.

The Tartans were limited to just 66 total yards of offense, including 41 on the ground.

They also punted six times.

East, after two road shutouts to open the season (41-0 at Eastern and 48-0 at Northwest), did score its first points of the year—a 25-yard pass from Landehn Pernell to Jaylen Mayhew to make it 15-6.

That was right before halftime, and off a short field for the Tartans.

Pernell also led the Tartans with 57 rushing yards on seven carries.

East played to a scoreless first quarter, but then the Vikings’ ground assault truly took over.

Luke Leith rushed 10 times for 105 yards, while Grayson Walsh — with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter and an 11-yard TD run in the fourth stanza —wound up with 13 totes for 74 yards.

Derek Crum chipped in 54 yards on eight attempts, and Josh Ferguson finished with 50 yards on six carries while catching three passes for 41 yards.

Speaking of 41 yards, Ferguson caught a touchdown pass of that distance from Leith to make it 15-0 — as Leith ran in the two-point conversion.

Ferguson then finished the scoring with a 10-yard fourth-quarter run, which was set up by a Leist interception.

Also making an interception was Ethan Patterson, who also ran 29 yards to paydirt to make it 21-6.

Eli Patterson kicked a pair of extra points.

East is at Green next Friday night in the SOC I —as the Bobcats are 0-4 following a loss at Northwest.

Symmes Valley returns to the road, and returns to SOC I action, at Notre Dame.

* * *

*Stats courtesy of the Ironton Tribune*

Symmes Valley 0 15 12 7 — 34

Sciotoville East 0 6 0 0 — 6

Second Quarter

SV — Grayson Walsh, 1 yard- run (Eli Patterson kick) (7-0 SV)

SV — Josh Ferguson, 41-yard pass from Luke Leith (Luke Leith run) (15-0 SV)

SE — Jaylen Mayhew, 25-yard pass from Landehn Pernell (pass failed) (15-6 SV)

Third Quarter

SV — Ethan Patterson, 29-yard run (kick failed) (21-6 SV)

SV — Grayson Walsh, 11-yard run (kick failed) (27-6 SV)

Fourth Quarter

SV — Josh Ferguson, 10-yard run (Eli Patterson kick) (34-6 SV)

——

Team Statistics

SV SE

First downs 24 3

Rushes-yards 50-396 24-41

Passing yards 58 25

Total yards 458 66

Cmp-Att-Int 4-6-0 1-7-2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 5-35 6-51

Punts-average 1-39.0 6-27.8

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 6-50, Luke Leith 10-105, Derek Crum 8-54, Grayson Walsh 13-74, Sam McCleese 2-16, Levi Niece 2-4, Aleck Beckett 2-2, Levi Ross 4-40, Ethan Patterson 3-51; Sciotoville East: Landehn Pernell 7-57, Leviticus Justice 8-14, Austin Baughman 3-minus 18, Cam Justice 3-minus 3, Dylan Fitzgerald 2-minus 2.

PASSING — Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 3-3-0 17, Luke Leith 1-3-0 41 TD; Sciotoville East: Landehn Pernell 1-7-2 25 TD

RECEIVING — Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 3-41, Luke Leith 2-17; Sciotoville East: Jaylen Mayhew 1-25 TD

East quarterback Austin Baughman (4) is chased by a Symmes Valley Viking defender during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at East’s Allard Park. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Baughman-_-East-SV-2.jpg East quarterback Austin Baughman (4) is chased by a Symmes Valley Viking defender during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at East’s Allard Park. Courtesy of Kayla Niece, Kaptured by Kay Photography East’s Landehn Pernell (12) tries to break up a pass intended for Symmes Valley’s Luke Leith (3) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at East’s Allard Park. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Luke-Leith-_-East-SV-2.jpg East’s Landehn Pernell (12) tries to break up a pass intended for Symmes Valley’s Luke Leith (3) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at East’s Allard Park. Courtesy of Kayla Niece, Kaptured by Kay Photography

Staff report

