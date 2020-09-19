Falcons fall late against Oaks

OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Oaks and Minford Falcons went about gaining their yards in two completely different ways in Friday’s meeting between the two SOC II foes.

In the end, it was the Oaks — having never trailed in the game — emerging with a 27-21 home victory.

Both teams are now 2-2.

Oak Hill (2-1 SOC II), behind its efficient power rushing attack, rushed the ball 63 times for 396 yards — scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 47 seconds left on an 11-yard run by Conor Dickens.

The go-ahead score was Dickens’ second rushing touchdown of the game — the other coming with 8:38 left from two yards out to push the Oaks back in front 21-14.

Minford (1-2 SOC II) was held scoreless in the first half, but didn’t let that stop it from making a run in the second half.

Senior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis scored on a three-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the third to cut Oak Hill’s lead to 14-7.

Then, Vogelsong-Lewis’ two passing touchdowns came in a two-minute, 15-second time span at the start of the fourth quarter — as the Falcons continued to apply pressure to Oak Hill’s lead.

The first, a 22-yard pass to Matthew Risner, capped a 13-play, 70-yard drive to tie the game at 14-all with 10 minutes left.

Following Dickens’ first score, Vogelsong-Lewis found Drew Skaggs for a 50-yard touchdown to again tie the game at 21-all with 7:48 to go.

Minford will host Waverly in the SOC II in week five, before traveling to Lucasville for its annual rivalry game with Valley to conclude the regular season.

Box Score

Minford 0 0 7 14 — 21

Oak Hill 7 7 0 13 — 27

First Quarter

OH — Braylon Howell, 23-yard pass from Darrick Boggs (Brock Harden kick), 11 plays, 59 yards, 6:31 (7-0 OH)

Second Quarter

OH — Cameron Kerns, 9-yard run (Brock Harden kick), 6 plays, 44 yards, 1:58 (14-0 OH)

Third Quarter

M — Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, 3-yard run (Adam Crank kick), 9 plays, 55 yards, 5:01 (14-7 OH)

Fourth Quarter

M — Matthew Risner, 22-yard pass from Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (Adam Crank kick), 13 plays, 70 yards, 10:03 (14-14 tie)

OH — Conor Dickens, 2-yard run (Brock Harden kick), 4 plays, 43 yards, 8:38 (21-14 OH)

M — Drew Skaggs, 50-yard pass from Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (Adam Crank kick), 4 plays, 63 yards, 7:48 (21-21 tie)

OH — Conor Dickens, 11-yard run (kick failed), 15 plays, 68 yards, :47 (27-21 OH)

TEAM STATISTICS

M OH

First Downs 19 24

Scrimmage Plays 55 66

Rushing (No.-Yds.) 10-42 63-396

Passing (Cmp.-Att.-Int.) 26-45-1 3-3-0

Passing Yards 358 35

Total Yards 400 431

Fumbles (No.-Lost) 1-1 3-1

Penalties (No.-Yards) 6-73 11-82

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING

Minford: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis 9-42 TD, Devin Parker 1-0; Oak Hill: Brock Hardin 16-132, Conor Dickens 12-118 2TD, Brandon Beam 10-68, Cameron Kerns 10-65 TD, Alex Firpo 6-11, Darrick Boggs 6-2

PASSING

Minford: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis 26-45-1 358 2TD; Oak Hill: Darrick Boggs 3-3-0 35 TD

RECEIVING

Minford: Matthew Risner 10-146 TD, Drew Skaggs 6-130 TD, Devin Parker 6-42, Jeffrey Pica 3-30, Ethan Conally 2-10; Oak Hill: Braylon Howell 2-34 TD, Cameron Kerns 1-1

Minford's Drew Skaggs goes up to make this fourth-quarter reception over Oak Hill's Braylon Howell (3) during Friday night's Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Oak Hill's Davis Stadium.

