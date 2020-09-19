Panthers outlast Trojans in OVC shootout

CHESAPEAKE — In this Ohio Valley Conference shootout, it was the Chesapeake Panthers and quarterback Donald Richendollar who got the final two scores to defeat the visiting Portsmouth Trojans.

Richendollar was dynamic as the Panthers’ quarterback, rushing 31 times for 179 yards and five touchdowns — including two in the final eight minutes to supplant Chesapeake’s two-score win.

Drew Roe and the Trojans’ passing attack kept up with and even outlasted Chesapeake for the first 40 minutes, as Roe completed 24-of-32 passes for a season-high 362 yards and four touchdowns.

Three of Roe’s touchdown strikes were to sophomore Reade Pendleton — for gains of 20, 11 and the go-ahead 62-yard touchdown with 11:46 to go in the game.

Pendleton amassed over 200 receiving yards on 13 receptions.

Roe also added 42 yards rushing on nine carries.

Portsmouth’s leading rusher was Amare Johnson, who carried 10 times for 47 yards, including a 21-yard scoring run with 3:40 to go in the second.

Johnson and Michael Duncan caught three passes apiece for 48 and 47 yards respectively.

Mylan Brown caught a 12-yard score from Roe with 2:53 left in the third, one of the senior’s three catches totaling 29 yards.

Joel Bowling added the Trojans’ last points of the first half on an 18-yard field goal with 45 seconds left.

Bowling also went a perfect five-for-five in PATs following Portsmouth touchdowns.

Richendollar completed all three of his completions on nine attempts for 37 yards to Thomas Sentz.

Portsmouth (1-3) will travel to Coal Grove in week five before hosting Gallia Academy in week six.

*Stats courtesy of the Ironton Tribune*

Box Score

Portsmouth 7 17 7 7 — 38

Chesapeake 7 21 7 14 — 49

First Quarter

P— Reade Pendleton, 20-yard pass from Drew Roe (Joel Browning kick) 7:35 (7-0 P)

C— Ben Bragg, 25-yard run (Trey Wascavage kick) 4:59 (7-7 tie)

Second Quarter

C— Donald Richendollar, 4-yard run (Trey Wascavage kick) 11:55 (14-7 C)

P— Reade Pendleton, 11-yard pass from Drew Roe (Joel Browning kick) 8:36 (14-14 tie)

C— Donald Richendollar, 14-yard run (Trey Wascavage kick) 5:08 (21-14 C)

P— Amare Johnson, 21-yard run (Joel Bowling kick) 3:40 (21-21 tie)

C— Donald Richendollar, 23-yard run (Trey Wascavage kick) 1:42 (28-21 C)

P— Joel Browning, 18 yard field goal, :45 (28-24 C)

Third Quarter

C— Thomas Sentz, 22-yard pass from Donald Richendollar (Trey Wascavage kick) 4:47 (35-24 C)

P— Mylan Brown, 12-yard pass from Drew Roe (Joel Browning kick good) 2:53 (35-31 C)

Fourth Quarter

P— Reade Pendleton, 62-yard pass from Drew Roe (Joel Browning kick) 11:46 (38-35 P)

C— Donald Richendollar, 13-yard run (Trey Wascavage kick) 7:36 (42-38 C)

C— Donald Richendollar, 2 yard run (Trey Wascavage kick) 1:56 (49-38 C)

—————

RUSHING — Portsmouth: Amare Johnson 10-47 TD, Drew Roe 9-42; Chesapeake: Donald Richendollar 31-179 5TD, Ben Bragg 14-99 TD, Ian Hicks 8-66, Levi Best 4-38, Marcus Burnside 4-24, Dilen Caldwell 4-22

PASSING — Portsmouth: Drew Roe 24-32-1-362 4TD; Chesapeake: Donald Richendollar 3-9-1-37 TD

RELIEVING— Portsmouth: Reade Pendleton 13-201 3TD, Amare Johnson 3-48, Michael Duncan 3-47, Chris Duff 1-31, Mylan Brown 3-29 TD, Omarion Martin 1-5; Chesapeake: Thomas Sentz 3-37 TD

Portsmouth sophomore Reade Pendleton (40) caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Drew Roe in the Trojans’ 49-38 road loss to Chesapeake in Ohio Valley Conference play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Reade-Pendleton-_-Ports-Peake-2.jpg Portsmouth sophomore Reade Pendleton (40) caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Drew Roe in the Trojans’ 49-38 road loss to Chesapeake in Ohio Valley Conference play. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved