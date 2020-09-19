Shanks breaks Pirates’ hearts, Tigers snap streak

WAVERLY — Haydn’ Shanks, simply put, put on outstanding acting roles on Friday night.

From full-time Waverly football quarterback to part-time riverboat gambler, his most noteworthy characters — which Wheelersburg will always remember but will care to forget — were those of Pirate heart-breaker and SOC streak-snapper.

Of course, the Tiger star’s supporting cast all did their jobs as well — and what resulted was an award-winning performance for best picture with Waverly spilling across the field in wild celebration.

Thanks largely to Shanks, the senior surefire Southeast District Division IV first-team quarterback and early frontrunner for Offensive Player of the Year, the Tigers toppled the Pirates with a memorable game-winning two-point conversion pass in overtime —winning 36-35 in an all-time epic inside Waverly’s rave Raidiger Field.

It was a much hyped, much-anticipated affair between two undefeateds (3-0, 2-0 in SOC II) — while Wheelersburg was defending its six-time Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship title, along with its 28-game league winning streak.

The last time the Pirates lost an SOC road show and an SOC game period you ask?

Both were against Valley, as the former was in 2012 and the latter a year later.

Hence, with 2020 being an unprecedented, oddball and out-of-whack year, how fitting that the Pirates’ good thing came to a heartbreaking end on one final play.

With Waverly trailing 35-34 and after answering the Pirates’ overtime touchdown, Shanks and the Tigers decided to go for two —and the dramatic win.

And, what a roll of the proverbial dice it was —with Shanks rolling to his right.

He then stopped and threw all the way back across the field to his left —to an absolutely wide open fellow senior Phoenix Wolf.

Wolf made the catch, all alone in the end zone, but was almost immediately mobbed by his fellow Tiger teammates.

With that, the Tigers remained undefeated at 4-0, seized the inside track to the SOC II championship, and defeated the longtime nemesis Pirates for the first time since their unbeaten campaign of 2006.

A complete report on the contest will appear at www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com —and in Monday’s E-edition and Tuesday’s print edition of The Portsmouth Daily Times.

* * *

Waverly 36, Wheelersburg 35, OT

Wheelersburg 7 0 7 14 7 —35

Waverly 7 7 7 7 8— 36

Wave— Phoenix Wolf, 28-yard pass from Haydn’ Shanks (Keegan Smith kick), 10:27, 1st (7-0 Wave)

Burg— Kenny Sanderlin, 3-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), :14, 1st (7-7 tie)

Wave— Peyton Harris, 2-yard run (Keegan Smith kick), 9:00, 2nd (14-7 Wave)

Burg— Derrick Lattimore, 2-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 8:56, 3rd (14-14 tie)

Wave— Zeke Brown, 4-yard run (Keegan Smith kick), 5:47, 3rd (21-14 Wave)

Burg— Ian Fannin, 73-yard pass from Jake Gregg (Braxton Sammons kick), 7:44, 4th (21-21 tie)

Wave— Zeke Brown, 1-yard run (Keegan Smith kick), 5:14, 4th (28-21 Wave)

Burg— Gage Adkins, 4-yard pass from Jake Gregg (Braxton Sammons kick), 1:15, 4th (28-28 tie)

Burg— Derek Lattimore, 12-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), OT, (35-28 Burg)

Wave — Penn Morrison, 4-yard pass from Haydn’ Shanks (Phoenix Wolf pass from Haydn’ Shanks), OT (36-35 Wave)

Team Statistics

Burg Wave

First downs 17 22

Plays from scrimmage 72 70

Rushes-yards 52-202 35-151

Passing yards 164 289

Total yards 366 440

Cmp-Att-Int. 10-20-1 20-35-1

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 3-20 5-35

Punts-Ave. 5-36.6 3-33

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Wheelersburg: Derrick Lattimore 25-149 2TD, Eli Swords 8-21, Case Dyer 6-13, Carson Williams 4-12, Jake Gregg 4-(-9) Kenny Sanderlin 3-5 TD, Matthew Miller 1-7, Eric Lattimore 1-4; Waverly: Jaxon Poe 17-83, Haydn’ Shanks 9-42, Peyton Harris 7-21 TD, Zeke Brown 2-5 2TD

PASSING — Wheelersburg: Jake Gregg 10-20-1-164 2TD; Waverly: Haydn’ Shanks 20-35-1-289 2TD

RECEIVING — Wheelersburg: Ian Fannin 1-73 TD, Eli Swords 3-41, Josh Clark 2-24, Matthew Miller 2-10, Case Dyer 1-12, Gage Adkins 1-4 TD; Waverly: Phoenix Wolf 7-76 TD, Will Futhey 5-102, Zeke Brown 4-45, Penn Morrison 3-54 TD, Jaxon Poe 1-12

Wheelersburg quarterback Jake Gregg (6) fires a pass during the Pirates’ Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game against Waverly on Friday night at Waverly’s Raidiger Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_BURG-Waverly-Gregg.jpg Wheelersburg quarterback Jake Gregg (6) fires a pass during the Pirates’ Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game against Waverly on Friday night at Waverly’s Raidiger Field. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com Wheelersburg’s Derrick Lattimore (2) dives toward the end zone during the Pirates’ Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game against Waverly on Friday night at Waverly’s Raidiger Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_BURG-Wavery-Lattimore.jpg Wheelersburg’s Derrick Lattimore (2) dives toward the end zone during the Pirates’ Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game against Waverly on Friday night at Waverly’s Raidiger Field. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

Waverly wins over ‘Burg 36-35 in OT epic

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved