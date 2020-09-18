Week four scoreboard — September 18

Week four — September 18

Waverly 36, Wheelersburg 35 (OT)

West 28, Valley 14

Oak Hill 27, Minford 21

Symmes Valley 34, East 6

Eastern 41, Notre Dame 13

Northwest 55, Green 0

Chesapeake 49, Portsmouth 38

Fairland 47, South Point 7

Ironton 41, Rock Hill 0

Gallia Academy at Coal Grove – cancelled

Adena 64, Piketon 30

September 19

Gallia Academy at Wellston

Wheelersburg sophomore Joden Blackburn (61) makes contact with Waverly quarterback Haydn’ Shanks in the Pirates’ 36-35 road loss to the Tigers on Friday.