Week four scoreboard — September 18

Week four — September 18
Waverly 36, Wheelersburg 35 (OT)
West 28, Valley 14
Oak Hill 27, Minford 21
Symmes Valley 34, East 6
Eastern 41, Notre Dame 13
Northwest 55, Green 0
Chesapeake 49, Portsmouth 38
Fairland 47, South Point 7
Ironton 41, Rock Hill 0
Gallia Academy at Coal Grove – cancelled
Adena 64, Piketon 30
September 19
Gallia Academy at Wellston
Wheelersburg sophomore Joden Blackburn (61) makes contact with Waverly quarterback Haydn’ Shanks in the Pirates’ 36-35 road loss to the Tigers on Friday.