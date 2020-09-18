FALL SCOREBOARD — September 17

Volleyball

West 3, Oak Hill 1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17)

OAK HILL — West picked up a four-set road win over Oak Hill in SOC Division II play on Thursday.

Leading the Lady Senators offensively was Eden Cline who had 10 kills, Maelynn Howell who had eight kills and Emily Moore who had seven.

Haley Coleman also had five kills for West.

Howell and Keima Bennett each had three blocks, Coleman had a team-high five ace serves, and Emma Sayre had a team-high 20 digs.

West will host Portsmouth on Monday in non-league play.

Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-19)

MINFORD — Wheelersburg earned an SOC II road win over Minford in straight sets to improve to 8-1 on the 2020 season.

Kaylee Darnell had a team-high 16 kills and nine digs to lead the Lady Pirates, while Kylee Barney had 12 kills and Ryleigh Meeker had six.

Emily Boggs had nine digs to go along with her 17 service points, tied with Jaiden Missler’s 17 service points for a team-high.

Lauren Jolly had 34 assists for the Lady Pirates, while Kiera Kennard had eight digs and 10 service points.

Wheelersburg will host Valley on Wednesday for its next contest.

South Webster 3, Northwest 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-21)

McDERMOTT — South Webster picked up an important SOC II road win over Northwest in straight sets, continuing its undefeated start to 11-0.

Faith Maloney had a team-high 12 kills and 10 digs in the win, as Gwen Messer and Bri Claxon added six apiece.

Graci Claxon had a team-high 13 digs, while freshman Bella Claxon had 15 assists and nine digs.

Kendall Bender had 10 assists and eight digs for the Lady Jeeps, Rylee McGraw added three kills and five blocks, and Natalie Adkins had two kills and two blocks.

South Webster will travel to Eastern on Saturday in SOC II play, while Northwest prepares to host Eastern on Tuesday.

Portsmouth 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-19, 25-16, 26-24)

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth picked up a straight-sets Ohio Valley Conference home win over visiting Rock Hill on Thursday, improving to 4-5 through its first nine contests.

Madison Perry had a team-high 11 kills for the Lady Trojans, while Olivia Dickerson added 10 and Sydney Tackett eight.

Olivia Ramey had a team-high 13 assists in the win as Katie Born had 10.

Portsmouth will travel to West on Monday for a non-league match.

Valley 3, West Union 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-16)

Notre Dame 3, New Boston 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-12)

Symmes Valley 3, Green 1 (25-21, 16-25, 25-16, 32-30)

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 1, Minford 0

MINFORD — Wheelersburg earned a crucial SOC II road victory over Minford on Thursday — thanks to a late goal from senior Aaron Jolly.

Jolly broke the game’s scoreless start in the 73rd minute, at the 7:18 mark of the second half to be exact, thanks to an assist from Max Hagans.

The Pirates’ road win over the Falcons continues their unbeaten start to the season and in league play, improving their record to 9-0-0.

With the loss, Minford falls to 4-2-1.

Wheelersburg will host Fairland on Tuesday in non-league play, while Minford prepares to face Rock Hill on Monday.

South Webster 0, Northwest 0

McDERMOTT — Neither team managed a goal in this SOC II matchup at Roy Rogers Field.

Both the Mohawks and Jeeps had five shots, four on goal, in the draw — but neither team could push the ball past the opposing goalkeeper.

Northwest will host Clay on Tuesday, while South Webster prepares to host Waverly in SOC II play on Thursday.

New Boston 11, Belpre 3

BELPRE — New Boston hit a new season-high in goals scored in its 11-3 road win over Belpre on Thursday in non-league play.

Levi Bowman scored the Tigers’ first goal in the ninth minute.

Preston Jackson scored a hat trick for the Tigers — with two of his three goals coming in the first 20 minutes of game time.

Jackson’s third goal passed the Belpre keeper in the fifth minute of the second half, giving New Boston an 8-1 lead.

Senior Austin Gosselin scored in the 36th minute of the first half to give the Tigers a 6-1 advantage.

Gosselin’s goal was assisted by Kyle Sexton, who finished with two assists in the first half.

Tanner Voiers scored two first-half goals for New Boston — one in the 12th minute and another in the 15th minute.

Voiers also assisted on two second-half goals, one from Sexton in the eighth minute and another to Grady Jackson in the 10th minute.

Jackson’s first of two goals in the win came in the 40th minute off an assist from Sexton, giving the Tigers a 7-1 lead at halftime.

Jackson also had two assists in the win.

Freshman Rhys Bratchett scored the Tigers’ last goal of the game in the 36th minute — putting a stamp on New Boston’s 11-3 win.

New Boston will host Valley on Tuesday in SOC I play.

St. Joe at Valley — ppd. to Sept. 29

Rock Hill at Portsmouth

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 4, Minford 1

MINFORD — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates picked up an SOC II road win over the Minford Falcons on Thursday to improve to 7-2-0.

Wheelersburg’s Annie Coriell broke the scoring open with a penalty-kick goal in the third minute of the first half.

Jocelyn Tilley then scored her first of two goals in the fifth minute, giving the Lady Pirates a 2-0 lead.

Minford’s Megan Johnson cut Wheelersburg’s lead in half with a goal in the 14th minute of the second half off an assist by Mychal Cron.

Wheelersburg’s Taygen Staggs scored in the second half’s 17th minute on an assist by Ellie Kallner, extending its lead back to two and giving the Lady Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Tilley scored her second, and the game’s final, goal in the 39th minute of the second half — her second unassisted goal of the contest to give Wheelersburg a 4-1 win.

Wheelersburg’s Brynley Preston made five saves in net, while Nevaeh Porter posted a massive 19 stops for the Lady Falcons.

Wheelersburg will host Ironton St. Joe on Monday in SOC action, while Minford prepares to host Rock Hill on Monday in non-league play.