Minford tennis takes 2 matches

MINFORD — Right time to take two.

As the 2020 girls tennis postseason draws near, the Minford Falcons forged a pair of non-league victories this past week —winning over Ironton 4-1 on Tuesday before edging visiting Jackson 3-2 on Wednesday.

The match against Ironton was the conclusion of a rained-out affair from earlier in August, as the Jackson matchup —which concluded the Lady Falcons’ regular season — was a rescheduled dual from early in September.

The highlight match was at second singles, as sophomore Addyson Akers defeated Ironton’s Lilly Zornes in a three-set marathon.

Akers trailed 4-1 in the opening set, but rallied back to win it at 6-4.

After a nearly three-hour second set, which was a rematch of last season’s three-hour win by Akers over Zornes, Akers prevailed again 7-5 —thanks to a 10-8 tiebreaker which actually replaced the third set.

At first singles, senior Kennedy Prater posted a 6-1 and 6-3 sweep of Ironton’s Jayci Johnson.

At second doubles, Minford’s Johnson sisters —senior Megan and freshman Miranda —swept Ironton’s tandem of Kendall Pauley and Lily Thomas 6-2 and 6-1.

The Falcons’ forfeit win came at third singles —as Brooklyn Jarrell won without playing.

Ironton’s only win was at first doubles, as the Falcons’ first-time team of junior Kaylee Kinney and senior Livie Amato lost to the Fighting Tigers’ team of Maggie Hackworth and Holly Dutie — losing the first set 6-1 while winning the second set 6-2.

It was a few bad points which cost Minford in the tiebreaker, as it dropped that 10-5.

Against Jackson, and on Senior Night, the 12th-grader Prater put together a 6-0, 6-0 first-singles shutout of Leslie Bragg.

At second singles, Akers —the only non-senior to play on Wednesday — was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Charlie Carper.

The deciding match, as it turned out, was the third singles three-set three-hour encounter between Minford’s Megan Johnson and Jackson’s Jillian Evans.

Johnson dropped the first set against Evans 7-5, but battled back to take the last two sets by identical 6-4, 6-4 scores.

The Ironladies took both doubles matches, as Amato and Jasmine Johnson of Minford fell to Natalie Malone and Skylar Hatfield while Abigail Cutlip and Haylee Smith lost to Ivy Coleman and Dainaka Cruse.

