Pirates win over Waverly, wrap up SOC

WHEELERSBURG —The Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team has now made it a clean sweep through the Southern Ohio Conference regular season.

That’s because the undefeated Lady Pirates made it official on Tuesday, once again winning an outright regular-season championship by posting a 4-1 win over visiting Waverly in a league makeup matchup.

Wheelersburg wins the SOC outright — and unblemished — at 8-0, part of a now perfect 11-0 overall.

It’s the latest league tennis title for the girls side, which won six straight SOC championships from 2005 thru 2010 — and again four others from 2015 thru 2018.

As part of the eight wins in eight SOC matches — as the league also includes Minford, Valley, Waverly and Notre Dame — the Pirates prevailed twice over Notre Dame by identical 3-2 counts.

Wheelersburg won over Waverly also by the same 4-1 score two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, all four Pirate victories came in straight-set sweeps — despite the Tigers taking the second singles and first doubles contests beyond the standard six games by the winner in the second sets.

At second singles, Wheelersburg’s Maria Nolan needed an 11-9 tiebreaker in the second set to complete the sweep of Marli Holderness, winning 6-1 and 7-6.

At first doubles, Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton had an easy 6-0 blanking in the first set, but were pushed in the second set before winning 7-5.

At first singles, Maddie Gill gained another straight-sets sweep, defeating Kayla Barker 6-2 and 6-1.

For Gill, it was her 10th win at first singles this season.

Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney, the regular second doubles duo, swept Waverly’s Maddy Davis and Emma Bellaw 6-4 and 6-1.

The Lady Tigers’ only triumph was a hard-fought marathon third-singles affair, as Kaelyn Linn outlasted the Lady Pirates’ Serena Kataria in a thrilling 6-4, 4-6 and 10-8 outcome.

The annual SOC singles and doubles matches, which are held at Shawnee State University, are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Before that, though, the Pirates plan to complete a suspended non-league match against Ironton, which on Wednesday was halted due to darkness —and the team score tied 2-2.

In fact, the fifth and decisive match was in the third and final set.

That match will be finished next Wednesday, Sept. 23, as Thursday’s (Sept. 17) non-league encounter against Portsmouth is canceled.

Another non-league tilt, against Athens which was postponed twice, is unlikely to be rescheduled.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-1.jpeg

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved