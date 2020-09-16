Fall scoreboard — September 15

FALL SCOREBOARD — Tuesday, September 15

Volleyball

South Webster 3, West 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-9)

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps picked up a straight-sets win over West in SOC II play, improving their record to 10-0 to start the 2020 season.

Faith Maloney led the Lady Jeeps with 11 kills, five ace serves and four digs while Bella Claxon added nine kills, a team-high 16 assists and eight digs.

Graci Claxon had a team-high 12 digs and serve-received 22-out-of 22 serves from the Lady Senators.

Rylee McGraw had six kills, Gwen Messer had five kills and five digs, and Bri Claxon had three kills, three digs and two aces.

Kendall Bender added 11 assists and three aces in the win.

South Webster will travel to Northwest on Thursday for a key SOC II matchup with the Lady Mohawks, while West travels to Oak Hill.

Wheelersburg 3, Eastern 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-12)

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates earned a straight-sets home sweep of Eastern on Tuesday to improve to 7-1.

Kaylee Darnell led the Lady Pirates at the net with a team-high 11 kills, six digs, 10 service points and two ace serves.

Kylee Barney had 10 kills and three blocks while fellow senior setter Lauren Jolly had 33 assists and a team-high 11 digs.

Emily Boggs also had 11 digs for the Lady Pirates in the win.

Jaiden Missler and Kiera Kennard each had 10 service points apiece while combining for eight ace serves — six for Missler and two for Kennard.

Lyndsay Heimbach added eight service points, six ace serves and six kills for the Lady Pirates.

Wheelersburg will travel to Minford on Thursday in SOC II play.

Northwest 3, Fairfield 0 (25-20, 25-14, 30-28)

LEESBURG — As an off-night from SOC II play, the Northwest Lady Mohawks traveled to Leesburg to take on the Fairfield Lady Lions on Tuesday, earning a straight-sets road win to improve to 8-1.

Senior Haidyn Wamsley had a season-high 20 kills for the Lady Mohawks in the win, adding four blocks and five digs as well.

Reagan Lewis had a season-high 37 assists and six ace serves, while also adding two kills, five digs and a block.

Following a trend from Northwest team members in Tuesday’s road win, Audrey Knittel had a season-high 13 kills.

Ava Jenkins and Valerie Copas had five and four kills, respectively, while combining for 16 digs.

Terah Webb had 11 digs while Lydia Emmons had seven for the Lady Mohawks.

Kloe Montgomery also finished with two blocks and a kill, and Abby Springs had a kill and two digs.

Northwest will host South Webster on Thursday in a key SOC II matchup.

Notre Dame 3, East 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-11)

SCIOTOVILLE — Notre Dame hit the road and picked up another SOC I win over East in straight sets on Tuesday, improving its record to 6-2 through the first eight contests.

Claire Dettwiller had a team-high 10 kills for the Lady Titans, while Annie Dettwiller had eight.

Senior setter Ava Hassel had team-highs with 14 digs and nine assists in the win, while sophomore Mallory Boland added nine digs.

Claire Dettwiller also had Notre Dame’s one block.

Notre Dame will host New Boston on Thursday in SOC I play.

Western 3, Green 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-17)

LATHAM — Green fell in straight sets at Western on Tuesday in SOC I play.

Kame Sweeney had a team-high six kills for the Lady Bobcats, while Alex Smith had a team-high 11 assists.

Sweeney also added 13 digs, while senior libero Ava Jenkins had 10.

Green will host Symmes Valley on Thursday in SOC I play.

Ironton 3, Portsmouth 2 (25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-7)

IRONTON — Portsmouth fell in a five-set heartbreaker at Ironton on Tuesday in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Madison Perry led the Lady Trojans with 14 kills and 13 digs, while Sydney Tackett added nine kills.

Katie Born finished with a team-high 16 assists, while Olivia Ramey added 14 assists and a team-high 14 digs.

Portsmouth will host Rock Hill on Thursday as it attempts to improve to 4-5 with a win over the Redwomen.

Minford 3, Valley 0 (30-28, 25-14, 25-22)

Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25- 20)

Symmes Valley 3, Clay 1

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 3, Alexander 0

ALBANY — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates earned a key non-league road win over Alexander on Tuesday, improving their record to 5-2.

In the win over the Lady Spartans, the Lady Pirates got goals from Laney Eller, Ellie Kallner and Annie Coriell.

Coriell and Jocelyn Tilley picked up assists on Lady Pirate goals in the win.

Goalkeeper Brynley Preston had nine saves in Wheelersburg’s shutout performance, earning their fifth win of the season.

The Lady Pirates continued a busy week on Wednesday — with a road league game versus West — and on Thursday, with a road league game versus Minford.

Waverly 9, Northwest 0

St. Joe 11, Chesapeake 0

Boys Soccer

South Webster 5, West 1

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster earned an SOC II home win over the visiting West Senators on Tuesday, improving its record to 3-1-2 while West falls to 1-5.

The Jeeps got two early goals to establish their lead over their visitors — in the first minute with an unassisted goal from Cayden Richmond and in the second minute on an unassisted goal from Trae Zimmerman.

Connor Bender scored South Webster’s next two goals — one in the 31st minute of the first half and another in the 11th minute of the second — giving the Jeeps a 4-0 lead with just under 30 minutes to play.

Bender’s second goal was made possible by a Zimmerman assist.

West’s Tucker Brickey scored three minutes after the second Bender goal in the 13th minute of the second half, cutting the Jeeps’ lead to 4-1.

Bender returned the favor to Zimmerman in the 19th minute, setting up the junior for his second goal to put South Webster ahead 5-1.

By game’s end, South Webster had attempted 21 shots to West’s 11.

“It was a wonderful night to play soccer and it was nice to get another conference win,” South Webster coach Corey Claxon said. “We scored two goals quickly, and that really set us up well to take control of the game. West played hard the entire game and we had to work hard to get each goal. It’s the kind of game that is often good for a team because we had a comfortable lead and yet we were able to get experience on both ends of the field.”

South Webster will travel to Northwest on Thursday for another SOC II match.

Northwest 1, Waverly 1

Minford 3, New Boston 1

Clay 1, Valley 1

St. Joe at Chesapeake

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 4, Waverly 1