Mohawks break through in scoring, blank East

McDERMOTT — In a game that was originally scheduled to take place in Sciotoville, but was switched to McDermott in an effort to accommodate more fans, the Northwest Mohawks’ ground attack was lethal in helping forge a 48-0 win over the visiting East Tartans on Friday.

With the win, Northwest improves to 2-1 while East fell to 0-2.

Austin Newman scored the game’s first touchdown on a three-yard rush — his first of two rushing scores in the first half of Friday’s win.

Sandwiched in between Newman’s two rushing scores which book-ended the first half were three touchdown runs for senior running back Nathan Rivers.

Rivers — the near 1,000-yard rusher during his junior season — scored from distances of 12, 27 and 54 yards in his three scores, totaling eight carries for 106 yards in the Mohawks’ second win of the season.

Junior back Brayden Campbell also crossed the century mark in rushing yardage — gaining 100 yards on the dot on eight carries.

Junior Evan Lintz scored a 26-yard touchdown on his only carry of the night to begin Northwest’s second-half scoring.

Mohawks freshman Tanner Bolin scored from one-yard out to put a cap on Northwest’s scoring after a failed two-point try.

Landehn Pernell led the Tartans in rushing yardage with six yards on only four carries.

Sophomore quarterback Austin Baughman had four completions on 11 attempts for 45 yards and one interception in the loss.

Northwest will host Green in week-four SOC I play while East will host Symmes Valley.

Unofficial stats courtesy of Northwest.

Northwest senior running back Nathan Rivers had 106 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns in the Mohawks’ win over East, including this scoring run where Rivers soared high above the Tartans’ defense. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Nathan-Rivers-_-Northwest-East.jpg Northwest senior running back Nathan Rivers had 106 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns in the Mohawks’ win over East, including this scoring run where Rivers soared high above the Tartans’ defense. Courtesy of Laci Timmons