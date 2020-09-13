Titans shut out Bobcats in weather-shortened game

PORTSMOUTH — In Notre Dame’s home opener and Senior Night on Saturday at Spartan Municipal Stadium, the Titans took what they wanted — early and often — to the tune of a 35-0 shutout victory over the visiting Green Bobcats in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
The five-touchdown to none final score — ND’s first triumph in league play since their 2018 season finale win over East — may have been a larger margin by game’s end had the second half not been called off due to a weather delay near the end of halftime.
Notre Dame’s (1-2) offense was efficient from the get-go in its league-opening win of the shortened 2020 season.
In just 7:30 time of possession in the first half, the Notre Dame offense made the most of its time allotted — picking up 14 first downs in 16 plays for a total of 278 yards.
By contrast, the Notre Dame defense limited Green to just one first down and 32 total yards of offense, despite controlling time of possession for 16:30.
Titans sophomore Dylan Seison scored three touchdowns in his first three chances of touching the football on the offensive side in Saturday’s win — two touchdown receptions from senior quarterback Caleb Nichols of 13 and 17 yards and a 22-yard run on his first carry of the night.
In total, Seison carried three times for 55 yards and a score — with two scoring receptions for 30 yards.
Seison additionally intercepted a Green quarterback Derek Salyers pass, returning it for a touchdown before the score was taken away due to a holding on the return.
Senior running back Logan Emnett was the Titans’ leading rusher in the win, carrying seven times for 91 yards and two scores — from distances of one and 12 yards from the end zone.
Emnett also converted an ND two-point attempt with the score 33-0 to push the Titans ahead by five scores.
In week four, Notre Dame will travel to Beaver to face undefeated Eastern (3-0), while Green (0-3) travels to McDermott to face Northwest (2-1) at Roy Rogers Field.
