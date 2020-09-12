Tigers’ air attack lethal in win over Valley

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians hung with the Waverly Tigers’ high-powered offensive attack for a quarter before the visiting and undefeated Tigers exploded for 48 points in the final three, defeating their hosts from Lucasville 56-10 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Hadyn’ Shanks, Waverly’s senior quarterback, punched in the Tigers’ first score of the night from one yard out with 4:47 left in the first quarter — capping an 11-play, 72-yard drive to make it 6-0 Waverly after a missed extra-point attempt.

Valley junior Chase Ruby nailed a 22-yard Indians’ field goal to cut the Tigers’ lead in half at 6-3 with 2:20 left in the first — following a George Arnett 83-yard kickoff return to the Waverly 3-yard line.

In the second quarter, Shanks and six-foot-five wide receiver Will Futhey made the Indians’ defense pay to the tune of three touchdown receptions.

Arnett scored from five yards out with 3:04 to play in the second quarter to give Valley its lone touchdown of the contest.

Arnett’s scoring tote capped a 9-play, 63-yard drive that cut the Tigers’ lead to 11 at that moment.

Valley’s defense kept the Tiger offense out of the end zone for most of the third before Peyton Harris managed to scored on an eight-yard run to complete an 11-play, 75-yard drive with 2:29 left in the quarter.

Shanks would find Futhey for two more passing touchdowns in the fourth — from distances of 18 and 38 yards to increase their lead to 49-10 by the seven-minute mark.

Senior Jaxon Poe scored from six yards out with 1:57 to play in the contest, breaking the half-century mark for the Tigers (3-0) and continuing their unbeaten start to the regular season.

For the game, Waverly’s offense managed 35 first downs to Valley’s eight, while outgaining the Indians in total offense 581-106.

Waverly will now prepare to host six-time defending SOC II champion Wheelersburg (3-0) at Raidiger Field in a matchup of unbeatens.

Valley (1-2) will travel to West (1-2) in week four for its second road game this campaign.

